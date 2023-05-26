DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 26-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

26 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 25 May 2023 it purchased a total of 161,440 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 75,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased 86,440 EUR1.0460 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.9060 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0400 GBP0.9010 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0420 GBP0.9052

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 678,004,962 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,532 1.0420 XDUB 09:42:41 00027745494TRDU1 2,757 1.0400 XDUB 09:44:45 00027745496TRDU1 497 1.0400 XDUB 09:44:45 00027745497TRDU1 71 1.0440 XDUB 10:23:22 00027745594TRDU1 2,216 1.0440 XDUB 10:23:22 00027745595TRDU1 1,022 1.0440 XDUB 10:40:10 00027745640TRDU1 1,598 1.0440 XDUB 10:40:10 00027745641TRDU1 1,132 1.0440 XDUB 10:59:11 00027745683TRDU1 1,022 1.0440 XDUB 10:59:11 00027745684TRDU1 294 1.0440 XDUB 10:59:11 00027745685TRDU1 1,022 1.0460 XDUB 11:17:28 00027745716TRDU1 223 1.0460 XDUB 11:17:28 00027745717TRDU1 1,112 1.0460 XDUB 11:17:28 00027745718TRDU1 1,022 1.0460 XDUB 11:36:18 00027745793TRDU1 223 1.0460 XDUB 11:36:18 00027745794TRDU1 1,375 1.0460 XDUB 11:36:18 00027745795TRDU1 1,486 1.0460 XDUB 11:58:14 00027745987TRDU1 444 1.0460 XDUB 11:58:14 00027745988TRDU1 444 1.0460 XDUB 11:58:14 00027745989TRDU1 389 1.0460 XDUB 11:58:14 00027745990TRDU1 3,483 1.0420 XDUB 12:03:08 00027746011TRDU1 382 1.0420 XDUB 12:03:08 00027746012TRDU1 2,675 1.0420 XDUB 12:03:08 00027746013TRDU1 1,022 1.0440 XDUB 13:19:07 00027746241TRDU1 1,502 1.0440 XDUB 13:19:07 00027746242TRDU1 3,090 1.0420 XDUB 13:30:06 00027746274TRDU1 1,778 1.0420 XDUB 13:30:06 00027746275TRDU1 141 1.0420 XDUB 15:05:57 00027746983TRDU1 638 1.0420 XDUB 15:20:00 00027747158TRDU1 4,492 1.0420 XDUB 15:20:00 00027747159TRDU1 1,720 1.0420 XDUB 15:20:00 00027747160TRDU1 1,744 1.0420 XDUB 15:20:00 00027747161TRDU1 813 1.0420 XDUB 15:20:00 00027747162TRDU1 931 1.0420 XDUB 15:20:00 00027747163TRDU1 52 1.0420 XDUB 15:20:00 00027747164TRDU1 564 1.0420 XDUB 15:20:00 00027747165TRDU1 18 1.0420 XDUB 15:20:02 00027747167TRDU1 68 1.0420 XDUB 15:20:02 00027747168TRDU1 68 1.0420 XDUB 15:20:02 00027747169TRDU1 37 1.0420 XDUB 15:20:05 00027747186TRDU1 180 1.0420 XDUB 15:20:39 00027747207TRDU1 1,564 1.0420 XDUB 15:21:21 00027747215TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 89 0.9040 XLON 10:40:13 00027745644TRDU1 122 0.9040 XLON 10:40:13 00027745643TRDU1 88 0.9040 XLON 10:40:13 00027745642TRDU1 1,630 0.9050 XLON 10:41:26 00027745651TRDU1 825 0.9050 XLON 10:41:26 00027745650TRDU1 8,346 0.9060 XLON 10:45:47 00027745659TRDU1 1,622 0.9010 XLON 10:53:04 00027745676TRDU1 101 0.9060 XLON 11:12:11 00027745706TRDU1 2,781 0.9060 XLON 11:12:11 00027745707TRDU1 4,575 0.9040 XLON 12:03:06 00027746005TRDU1 3,634 0.9040 XLON 12:03:06 00027746004TRDU1 906 0.9040 XLON 12:03:06 00027746003TRDU1 195 0.9040 XLON 12:03:06 00027746002TRDU1 870 0.9040 XLON 12:03:06 00027746001TRDU1 325 0.9040 XLON 12:03:06 00027746000TRDU1 1,001 0.9040 XLON 12:03:07 00027746010TRDU1 10 0.9040 XLON 12:03:07 00027746009TRDU1 332 0.9040 XLON 12:03:07 00027746008TRDU1 90 0.9050 XLON 13:12:13 00027746222TRDU1 785 0.9050 XLON 13:30:06 00027746276TRDU1 89 0.9050 XLON 13:30:07 00027746277TRDU1 545 0.9050 XLON 14:04:44 00027746472TRDU1 89 0.9050 XLON 14:04:45 00027746473TRDU1 89 0.9050 XLON 14:47:47 00027746800TRDU1 83 0.9060 XLON 14:50:24 00027746833TRDU1 220 0.9060 XLON 14:50:24 00027746832TRDU1 5,825 0.9060 XLON 14:50:24 00027746834TRDU1 534 0.9060 XLON 14:50:24 00027746835TRDU1 321 0.9060 XLON 15:08:18 00027747014TRDU1 6,955 0.9060 XLON 15:08:18 00027747013TRDU1 10 0.9060 XLON 15:08:18 00027747015TRDU1 6,624 0.9060 XLON 15:08:23 00027747016TRDU1 6,355 0.9060 XLON 15:08:26 00027747017TRDU1 2,874 0.9060 XLON 15:18:48 00027747146TRDU1 4,902 0.9060 XLON 15:18:48 00027747145TRDU1 5,084 0.9060 XLON 15:18:48 00027747144TRDU1 7,410 0.9040 XLON 16:08:27 00027747716TRDU1 2,580 0.9040 XLON 16:08:27 00027747715TRDU1 5,080 0.9040 XLON 16:08:27 00027747714TRDU1 842 0.9040 XLON 16:26:07 00027747944TRDU1 928 0.9040 XLON 16:26:07 00027747943TRDU1 674 0.9040 XLON 16:26:07 00027747942TRDU1

