Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 26
[26.05.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
25.05.23
IE00BN4GXL63
24,239,000.00
EUR
0
210,919,668.12
8.7017
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
25.05.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
885,310.66
87.8284
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
25.05.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
478,600.00
EUR
0
48,324,463.15
100.9705
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
25.05.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
12,944,766.27
107.8713
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
25.05.23
IE00BN0T9H70
65,339.00
GBP
0
6,903,107.93
105.6507
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
25.05.23
IE00BKX90X67
82,431.00
EUR
0
8,479,497.04
102.8678
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
25.05.23
IE00BKX90W50
53,319.00
CHF
0
5,192,246.22
97.3808
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
25.05.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
USD
0
62,432,907.39
9.0671
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
25.05.23
IE000L1I4R94
3,020,380.00
USD
0
30,511,350.17
10.1018
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
25.05.23
IE000LJG9WK1
639,740.00
GBP
0
6,388,894.65
9.9867