Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Heute einmalige Kurschance bei Brancheninnovator mit Support von Bill Gates und US-Regierung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
26.05.23
10:32 Uhr
352,90 Euro
-1,35
-0,38 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
352,60352,9010:32
352,60352,9010:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.05.2023 | 23:06
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following events for the financial community:

BofA Securities 2023 Global Technology Conference
Tuesday, June 6, 9:20 a.m. Pacific time

Rosenblatt's 3rd Annual Technology Summit: The Age of AI
Wednesday, June 7, 9 a.m. Pacific time

New Street Research's Future of Transportation Conference
Monday, June 12, 9 a.m. Pacific time

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of NVIDIA presentations at financial events at investor.nvidia.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days afterward.

About NVIDIA
Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company's invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling the creation of the industrial metaverse. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact:
Simona JankowskiRobert Sherbin
Investor Relations Corporate Communications
NVIDIA CorporationNVIDIA Corporation
sjankowski@nvidia.comrsherbin@nvidia.com

© 2023 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.


Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.