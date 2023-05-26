DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) (JPXX LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 26-May-2023

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C)

DEALING DATE: 25-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 163.8968

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 56667

CODE: JPXX LN

ISIN: LU1646359619

