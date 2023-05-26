DJ Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (XCO2 LN) Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-May-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 25-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.1865

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1173063

CODE: XCO2 LN

ISIN: LU1981859819

