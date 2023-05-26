

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd. (UKCM.L), a real estate investment trust, on Thursday, announced that it has sold its Webley Logics Asset in London measuring 186,455 sq ft for 74 million pounds to Covent Garden IP Limited, a registered charity.



The deal reflects a net yield of 3.49% and is in line with the March 31, 2023 valuation.



The proceedings will be used to enhance earnings by paying down a substantial amount of floating rate Rolling Credit Facility of 93 million pounds costing 6.3 percent p.a.



Currently, UKCM shares are trading at 51.62 pence, up 1.21% or 0.62 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



