DJ Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1 LN) Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 26-May-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 25-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 283.2289

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2012027

CODE: CG1 LN

ISIN: FR0010655712

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010655712 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 LN Sequence No.: 246694 EQS News ID: 1643025 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1643025&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2023 04:41 ET (08:41 GMT)