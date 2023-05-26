Anzeige
Freitag, 26.05.2023

WKN: A3CRFF | ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 | Ticker-Symbol: 1K5A
Stuttgart
26.05.23
08:00 Uhr
6,370 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RENEWI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENEWI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3806,57013:25
6,4406,53012:57
Dow Jones News
26.05.2023 | 12:01
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Renewi plc: PDMR Shareholding

DJ Renewi plc: PDMR Shareholding

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: PDMR Shareholding 26-May-2023 / 10:30 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                                  Annemieke den Otter 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                           CFO (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                           Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                           Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                           213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a)                                          Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
       Identification code 
                                           GB00BNR4T868 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                          Market purchase 
 
 
 
 
                                           Price(s) 
                                                   Volume(s) 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                                           EUR 6.58     22,000

Aggregated information

d) 22,000

- Aggregated volume

EUR 6.58

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

26 May 2023

f) Place of the transaction

Amsterdam Stock Exchange

Contact

Renewi plc Company Secretary

Company.secretary@renewi.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  246707 
EQS News ID:  1643077 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1643077&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2023 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

