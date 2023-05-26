DJ Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRWL LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-May-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 25-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 60.5505

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1947110

CODE: KRWL LN

ISIN: LU1900066975

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRWL LN Sequence No.: 246741 EQS News ID: 1643157 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1643157&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2023 05:41 ET (09:41 GMT)