Aegir Insights is thrilled to announce that it has received the Technology Innovation Award at the prestigious Wind Investment Awards for its innovative Geospatial Analytics Model and Mapping (GAMMA) software. The award recognizes Aegir Insights' outstanding contribution to the wind energy industry through its cutting-edge innovations in investment modelling.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230526005150/en/

Aegir Insights, founded by former Orsted veterans Scott Urquhart and Rikke Nørgaard, leverages data science and deep industry experience to help global offshore wind players make smarter decisions. Aegir Insights' growing user base includes many leading offshore wind developers, including Shell and Orsted.

The annual Wind Investment Awards celebrates best practice in the global onshore and offshore wind industry, incorporating innovation, financing, project development and asset management. Hosted by global renewable energy and clean technology community Tamarindo, the awards unite prominent decision-makers to enable opportunities to network and forge long-term business connections.

"We are honoured to receive the Technology Innovation Award at the Wind Investment Awards for our GAMMA software," said Scott Urquhart, CEO of Aegir Insights. "Given the urgency of climate change, we believe that innovative digital solutions can play a key role in accelerating deployment of renewables, ultimately delivering faster emissions reductions. GAMMA represents a significant leap forward in geospatial analytics, enabling smarter decision-making and accelerating deployment of offshore wind"

The 2023 Wind Investment Awards were held the 25 May, following the Financing Wind conference.

Click here for more about the Awards ceremony:

https://www.windawards.com/2023/en/page/home

About Aegir Insights

Smarter, faster, greener.

Aegir Insights is a technology-driven analytics company serving the offshore wind sector. We leverage data science and deep industry experience to help global renewable players make smarter decisions. Our expertise lies in contextualizing complex information through use of proprietary models developed in close cooperation with industry and academia. Going beyond data, Aegir Insights brings independent strategic insights based on our industry experience.

We are proud of our role in making complexity simple and operational, enabling offshore wind investors to make faster and smarter decisions and doing our part for a greener world through accelerated deployment of renewables.

Learn more about Aegir Insights here: www.aegirinsights.com

About Tamarindo

Tamarindo is the only partner that equips renewables leaders with an essential hub of focused intelligence, a vital network of influential connections, thought-provoking debate, and strategic communications consultancy all combining to stimulate better commercial decisions and accelerate the pace of the clean energy transition

Our Membership Community, built over the last decade and focused exclusively on the financing and investment that will deliver the clean energy transition, is a core pillar of our market offer. It provides an annual programme of information, analysis, networking, and profile-raising opportunities to a mix of developers, utilities, investors, lenders, corporate off-takers, advisories, insurers, manufacturers, and technical consultancies.

For further information, please visit: www.tamarindo.global

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230526005150/en/

Contacts:

Signe Soerensen

Communication Manager, Aegir Insights

+45 8190 8153

signe.soerensen@aegirinsights.com