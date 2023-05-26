NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of

business on 25 May 2023 were:

611.69p Capital only

620.24p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 45,000 Ordinary shares on 25th May

2023, the Company has 100,445,785 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,764,079

shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

