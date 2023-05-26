BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 26
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of
business on 25 May 2023 were:
611.69p Capital only
620.24p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share buyback of 45,000 Ordinary shares on 25th May
2023, the Company has 100,445,785 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,764,079
shares held in Treasury.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.