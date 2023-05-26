BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 26
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust
PLC at close of business on 25 May 2023 were:
194.58p Capital only
194.65p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share issuance of 150,000 ordinary shares on 16th April
2021, the Company has 80,229,044 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 20,132,261
shares which are held in Treasury.