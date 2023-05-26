Huawei IDI Forum 2023: Building Ever-Stronger Partnerships Centered on the Commercial Market

MUNICH, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei held its Commercial Market Summit, as part of its Innovative Data Infrastructure (IDI) Forum 2023, in Munich, Germany, bringing together partners from over 20 countries. During the Summit, themed as 'Together, We Build a Solid Data Infrastructure for Enterprises', Huawei unveiled its new strategy of collaborating with partners to develop the named accounts (NAs), commercial, and distribution markets. Huawei also showcased several new storage products and enablement plans for the commercial market. Through these initiatives, Huawei aims to support partners in effectively participating in the digital transformation of various enterprises.





Michael Qiu, the President of Global Data Center Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei Enterprise BG, emphasized that the wave of digitalization and intelligence will significantly impact all enterprises. He also highlighted the expectation that global digital investment will reach an astonishing US$3.4 trillion by 2026. In order to satisfy diverse needs of the three types of markets, Huawei plans to increase its investment in products, solutions, and IT platforms. Furthermore, the company will collaborate with partners to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprise customers.

Four New Products for the Commercial Market

At the summit, Huawei launched four storage products that meet the requirements of the commercial market:

OceanStor Dorado 2000 All-Flash Storage: This is Huawei's first entry-level flash storage product, with up to 99.9999% reliability and 30% lower power consumption than similar products in the industry. Initial configuration can be completed in just three steps, making it easy to set up and use.

OceanStor 2200/2600 Hybrid Flash Storage: This cost-effective product, offering simple configuration and convenient O&M, is designed for small- and medium-sized enterprises in small-capacity scenarios.

OceanProtect X3000 Backup Storage: This is the industry's first entry-level active-active backup storage, supporting a data reduction ratio of up to 72:1 that allows 30% more data to be backed up in the same amount of space.

DME IQ: This is a one-stop, lightweight O&M tool platform that uses mobile apps and AIOps capabilities to meet O&M requirements anytime, anywhere, ensuring stable services. Additionally, partners can develop more professional services based on this open platform in order to meet more customer requirements.

Partnerships Matter: Global Storage Golden Seed Program

Huawei recently unveiled its 'Global Storage Golden Seed Program', aimed at inviting them to explore and collaborate on cutting-edge storage technologies. The company also plans to bolster its investment in the local Flash Elite Club, creating a localized platform for exchanging technology and offering professional technical training and support to a wider range of partners. These initiatives demonstrate Huawei's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration within the industry.

According to Xia Xingchang, the Vice President of the Huawei Enterprise Business Europe, Huawei is dedicated to providing its partners with more opportunities and platforms to enhance both their capabilities and confidence, with the ultimate goal of achieving mutual success.

