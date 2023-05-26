NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust

PLC at close of business on 25 May 2023 were:

540.35c per share (US cents) - Capital only

546.77c per share (US cents) - Including current year income

438.06p per share (pence sterling) Capital only

443.27p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the tender offer of 9,810,979 ordinary shares on 23rd May

2022, the Company has 29,448,641 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,181,662

shares which are held in Treasury.

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance

statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed

Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

