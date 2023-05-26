BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 26
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at
close of business on 25 May 2023 were:
181.11c Capital only USD (cents)
146.83p Capital only Sterling (pence)
186.13c Including current year income USD (cents)
150.89p Including current year income Sterling (pence)
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the buyback of 51,884,770 treasury shares on 31st March
2021, the Company has 241,822,801 Ordinary Shares in issue, including
52,497,053 which are held in Treasury.