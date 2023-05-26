NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at

close of business on 25 May 2023 were:

181.11c Capital only USD (cents)

146.83p Capital only Sterling (pence)

186.13c Including current year income USD (cents)

150.89p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 51,884,770 treasury shares on 31st March

2021, the Company has 241,822,801 Ordinary Shares in issue, including

52,497,053 which are held in Treasury.

