Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Heute einmalige Kurschance bei Brancheninnovator mit Support von Bill Gates und US-Regierung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RA61 | ISIN: ZAE000125316 | Ticker-Symbol: 3PQ
Stuttgart
26.05.23
08:00 Uhr
0,244 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.05.2023 | 13:48
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MiX Telematics passes a million active subscribers, releases full year results

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT) (JSE: MIX), a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet and asset management solutions announced yesterday that the business has accumulated more than one million active subscribers across their combined fleet and consumer customer base.

This significant milestone comes on the back of continued subscriber growth throughout the financial year ending 31 March 2023.

"Closing out the fiscal year, we are exceptionally proud to have surpassed this significant milestone. We also expanded our adjusted EBITDA margin to 25% and continue to generate strong, positive free cash flow," said CEO Stefan Joselowitz.

MiX Telematics has customers in more than 120 countries globally and provides consumers and commercial fleets of all sizes with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance, security and sustainability. Total revenue for the year was $145 million, up 10% year-over-year at constant currency. Recurring revenue made up 87% of that.

Joselowitz added: "As we move into fiscal year 2024, despite general uncertainties in the macro-economic environment, we remain confident that we have what it takes to maintain our balanced approach to growth while also delivering strong cash flow and profitability. I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank our teams across the globe for their commitment to delivering great products and services to our customers. Everyone has worked extremely hard to achieve this milestone and deliver this strong set of results," he concludes.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 1 million global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mix-telematics-passes-a-million-active-subscribers-releases-full-year-results-301835600.html

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.