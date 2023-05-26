Suominen Corporation: Jonni Friman appointed SVP, Transformation Management Office at Suominen

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on May26, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. EEST

Jonni Friman M.Sc. (Industrial Engineering and Management) has been appointed Senior Vice President, Transformation Management Office at Suominen. He will be a member of Suominen's Executive Team and report to President and CEO Tommi Björnman. Friman will start in his new position on June 1, 2023.

"We are aiming to reposition Suominen toward a profitable growth journey and Jonni will start leading the transformation with systematic and holistic approach. He will be responsible for leading our improvement projects and strategy execution. I am sure that Jonni's versatile expertise and knowhow will strongly support our path forward", says Tommi Björnman, President and CEO of Suominen.

Jonni Friman's CV and picture are attached to this release.

