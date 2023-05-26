Dunamis Charge Founder and CEO, Natalie King Speaks at APEC Transportation Ministerial Meeting: Minority Bank EV Financing Roundtable

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2023 / Dunamis Charge, a leading provider of innovative electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Natalie King, recently participated in the highly regarded APEC Transportation Ministerial Meeting: Minority Bank EV Financing Roundtable. The event took place in Detroit on May 15, 2023, and brought together prominent industry leaders, government officials, and experts to discuss the critical topic of financing electric vehicle infrastructure development.

The prestigious gathering organized by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), serves as a platform to address key challenges and opportunities in the transportation sector. The meeting laid the foundation for continued cooperation among APEC economies and played a crucial role in advancing this year's APEC theme of "Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All."

Natalie King, a visionary leader in sustainability and EV infrastructure, shared her insights and experiences during The Minority Bank EV Financing Roundtable. With her extensive expertise in EV charging solutions and commitment to fostering inclusivity in the industry, King provided valuable perspectives on the financing challenges faced by minority-owned businesses in the rapidly evolving EV market.

"I am honored to have been invited to participate in the APEC Transportation Ministerial Meeting and contribute to the important conversation on minority bank EV financing," said Natalie King. "At Dunamis Charge, we believe in the transformative power of electric vehicles and the necessity of accessible charging infrastructure. Through collaboration and innovative financing approaches, we can ensure that all communities have equal opportunities to participate in the clean energy revolution."

The roundtable panel discussed electric vehicle financing with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan as well as with leaders representing the auto industry, workers, the charging and banking industry, and the Federal Highway Administration. They were joined by King and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Special Representative for City and State Diplomacy, Ambassador Nina Hachigian, and U.S. Senior Official for APEC Matt Murray participated in the Minority Bank EV Financing Roundtable. The conversation was moderated by Robert James II, Chairman of the National Bankers Association and it focused on how APEC economies can include minority communities in innovative transitions and the impacts at the local level of this inclusive approach.

As the Founder and CEO of Dunamis Charge, Natalie King has been instrumental in driving the company's mission to revolutionize the EV charging landscape. Under her leadership, Dunamis Charge has developed cutting-edge charging solutions that combine advanced technology with user-centric design, enabling convenient and reliable charging experiences for EV owners worldwide.

Natalie King's participation in the APEC Transportation Ministerial Meeting: Minority Bank EV Financing Roundtable further highlights her commitment to advancing sustainable transportation and empowering underrepresented communities in the clean energy transition.

In her address, King elaborated on the necessity of banking partnerships with minority-owned businesses stating, "We're very proud of being a US-based company, manufacturing American-made products made by American workers right here in the city of Detroit. While we are pleased to have the support of Detroit's mayor, our governor, and the Biden administration, without capital, it's going to be very difficult. So having solid banking partnerships, not just financial transactions, is going to be absolutely critical. Not just for small businesses as a whole, but especially for diverse businesses, women-owned businesses, and minority-owned businesses that have additional barriers that they have to overcome in order to get financing, particularly bank financing."

Through Dunamis Charge's innovative approach and inclusive vision, King continues to make significant contributions to the global effort of achieving a greener and more sustainable future. USAPEC2023

Dunamis Charge

Dunamis Charge is an affiliated company of Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC which was founded in 2012 and is a woman-owned, MBE-certified OE manufacturer of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE). Dunamis Charge specializes in providing intelligent, reliable, and user-friendly Electric Vehicle Chargers and Energy Management Services that exceed the needs of individual, commercial, and utility customers to manage and optimize charging at home, workplace, or public space. Dunamis Charge is the first African American woman-owned EV charger manufacturer on the globe.

