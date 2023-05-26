Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Heute einmalige Kurschance bei Brancheninnovator mit Support von Bill Gates und US-Regierung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P5GK | ISIN: CA56783M1068 | Ticker-Symbol: E2E1
Tradegate
24.05.23
20:34 Uhr
2,400 Euro
-0,020
-0,83 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARIMACA COPPER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARIMACA COPPER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4202,48016:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2023 | 13:06
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Marimaca Copper Corp.: Marimaca Announces Results From Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (TSX: MARI) ("Marimaca" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all of its incumbent directors were re-elected at its annual general meeting of shareholders, held virtually via webcast on Thursday May 25, 2023 (the "Meeting"). Below are the detailed results of the votes cast by ballot (including votes cast by proxy) at the Meeting on the election of the Company's directors.

VOTES FORVOTES WITHHELDPERCENTAGE OF VOTES FOR
Hayden Locke21,675,43428,13299.87%
Alan J. Stephens21,675,43428,13299.87%
Colin Kinley21,701,6101,95699.99%
Michael Haworth21,674,14529,42199.86%
Clive Newall21,675,32828,23899.87%
Tim Petterson21,702,687879100%

Shareholders also passed resolutions re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company (100% of votes cast in favour) and re-approving the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan (99.83% of votes cast in favour).

Please see the Company's report of voting results filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for the detailed results of all votes received on the matters presented to shareholders at the Meeting.

Contact Information

For further information please visit www.marimaca.com or contact:

Tavistock
+44 (0) 207 920 3150
Emily Moss / Adam Baynes
marimaca@tavistock.co.uk



Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.