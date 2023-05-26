Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2023) - Wise Food Storage, a trusted leader in emergency food and supplies, announces its Memorial Day Sale, allowing customers to save big with up to 60% off. As the nation grapples with escalating uncertainty, including the looming threat of a government default and the potential for cyber-attacks targeting critical US infrastructure, there has never been a more important time to be prepared. Microsoft sounded the alarm that the Chinese hacker group, Volt Typhoon, attacked critical US infrastructure highlighting those tensions are rising to possible cyberwarfare. Cyber-attacks threaten all sectors from communication and transportation to military and government compromising the security and integrity of critical infrastructure.

"Amidst the prevailing uncertainty, being prepared for unforeseen circumstances is paramount," stated Brandon Eriksson, Vice President of Sales at Wise Food Storage. "Our Memorial Day Sale presents an unparalleled opportunity for individuals to access crucial supplies at incredible prices."

During this exclusive sale, Wise Food Storage offers discounts of up to 60% on emergency food and supplies. Individuals can secure the 30-Day Supply and stock up on food for a whole month. For those seeking long-term preparedness, the 6-Month Supply is available at an unbeatable discount of 40%. During these difficult times, Wise Food Storage has introduced the Extreme Patriot Bundle, which includes a wide range of breakfasts, entrees, vegetables, fruits, eggs, milk, and meat. This bundle has been carefully put together and is currently being offered at an incredible 50% discount. It is designed to give people access to essential food items to help them cope with crises.

In addition to providing exceptional deals, Wise Food Storage is dedicated to commemorating Memorial Day and Military Appreciation Month by giving back to our nation's heroes. As part of this commitment, Wise Food Storage will donate 20% of profits from the Prepare with Randy Couture line to the Xtreme Couture GI Foundation. By making a purchase, customers invest in their own preparedness and support veterans and their families.

Now is the perfect time to take action and get prepared for any situation. Visit Wise Food Storage's website, www.wisefoodstorage.com, to take advantage of the savings during the Memorial Day Sale. Act now and save up to 60% on emergency food and supplies.





Prepare with Randy Couture



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9785/167628_f8fcfce024ca98dc_001full.jpg

Media Contact:

Tim Lawlor

tlawlor@readywise.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167628