Nordic Fibreboard AS unaudited results for first quarter of 2023

Consolidated net sales for Q1 2023 were € 2.60 million, which remained at the same level compared to the same period last year (Q1 2022: € 2.60 million). The main business area is the production and wholesale of fibreboard, which recorded sales in Q1 2023 of € 2.59 million (Q1 2022: also € 2.59 million). The remaining business area is real estate management of the property owned in Suur-Jõe street in Pärnu, who recorded sales of € 0.01 million in Q1 2023 (Q1 2022: also € 0.01 million).

The consolidated EBITDA of Nordic Fibreboard AS for Q1 2023 was negative € 94 thousand (Q1 2022: positive € 255 thousand). EBITDA margin was negative 4% in Q1 2023 (Q1 2022: positive 10%). However, the Group's gross margin fell from 25% for Q1 2022 to being 11% in Q1 2022, the main reason for the decrease in the gross margin was the substantial increase in pricing of woodchips and energy, the company's main input costs.

In the first quarter of 2023, demand in the fibreboard business was lower than expected, which led Nordic Fibreboard Ltd to postpone the restart of the production with 7 weeks after its usual year-end maintenance period. This prolonged stoppage period led to EBITDA being negative in both January and February, while finally turning positive in March month. Due to the company's volume commitment to its electricity supplier, the long stoppage of the factory resulted in having to resell volume commitment back to the electricity supplier, resulting in an extraordinary loss of € 407 thousand. The electricity contract was cancelled on 31.3.2023, and a new less onerous electricity contract came into force on 01.04.2023.

The consolidated operating loss of Nordic Fibreboard AS for Q1 2023 was € 623 thousand, which includes the one-time extraordinary loss from the resale of electricity (Q1 2022: operating profit € 255 thousand).

Financial income in Q1 2023 was positively affected by an increase of € 74 thousand in value of the shares owned by Nordic Fibreboard in the real estate company Trigon Property Development (TPD), listed on the stock exchange Nasdaq Tallinn. The shares were valued at € 644 thousand at start of Q1 2023, and ended up being valued at € 718 thousand at end of Q1 2023 (in Q1 2022, the shares value increased with € 52 thousand).

Group's consolidated net loss therefore for Q1 2023 was € 597 thousand (Q1 2022: profit € 152 thousand).

DIVISIONAL REVIEW

REVENUE BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS



€ thousand Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Fibreboards production and sales 2,585 2,591 Real Estate Management 12 9 TOTAL 2,597 2,600

PROFIT BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS



€ thousand Q1 2023 Q1 2022 EBITDA by business units: Fibreboards production and sales (76) 279 Real Estate Management (13) (10) Group transactions (5) (14) TOTAL EBITDA (94) 255 Depreciation (122) (121) Extraordinary other operating expense (407)* 0 TOTAL OPERATING PROFIT/ LOSS (623) 134 Net financial costs 26 18 NET PROFIT/ LOSS (597) 152

* consists of the one-time loss received from the resale of electricity to the electricity company.

NORDIC FIBREBOARD LTD: FIBREBOARD PRODUCTIONS AND SALES

Fibreboard sales for Q1 2023 were € 2.59 million (Q1 2022: also € 2.59 thousand). Sales did improve during the 3 months, up from being € 792 thousand in January, to € 836 thousand in February, and to € 957 thousand in March. The inventory build-up at end of 2022 enabled sales during Q1 2023 to reflect orders received despite the production standstill period. Sales to the company's main markets in European Union increased during Q1 with € 196 thousand compared to one year earlier, negating the impact of ending sales to Russia customer, as a result of sanctions against Russia for their unlawful war in Ukraine.

The consolidated EBITDA of Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ for Q1 2023 was negative € 76 thousand (Q1 2023: positive € 279 thousand). The reason for the drop in EBITDA is mainly more expensive raw material prices in the Q1 2023 compared to the Q1 2022.

FIBREBOARD SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTS

€ thousand Q1 2023 Q1 2022 European Union 2,455 2,259 Africa 53 0 Asia 31 41 Russia 0 269 Middle East 0 13 Other 46 9 TOTAL 2,585 2,591





PÄRNU RIVERSIDE DEVELOPMENT: REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT

Pärnu Riverside Development owns the property located at Suur-Jõe 48 in Pärnu. The property has some rental tenants and rental income from real estate management was € 12 thousand in Q1 2023, (Q1 2022: € 9 thousand).

The real estate management EBITDA for Q1 2023 were negative € 13 thousand (Q1 2022: negative € 10 thousand).

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND CASH FLOW STATEMENT

As of 31.03.2023 the total assets of Nordic Fibreboard AS were € 9.4 million (31.03.2022: € 8.6 million). The liabilities of the company as of 31.03.2023 were € 4.9 million (31.03.2022: € 4.6 million), of which Group has payables of € 1.2 million as at 31.03.2023 (31.03.2022: € 0.8 million) and borrowings of € 3.1 million as at 31.03.2023 (31.03.2022: € 3.2 million).

Receivables and prepayments amounted to € 1.3 million as at 31.03.2023 (31.03.2022: € 1.4 million). Inventories were € 0.8 million as of 31.03.2023 (31.03.2022: € 0.4 million). Fixed assets were € 7.2 million as of 31.03.2023 (€ 6.7 million as of 31.03.2022).

During 2023 Q1, the Group's cash flows from operating activities totalled € 166 thousand (2022 Q1: € 78 thousand). Investment activities resulted in cash outflows in amount of € 80 thousand in 2023 Q1, which was due to improvements in production machinery (2022 Q1: outflow € 98 thousand). Financing activities also resulted in cash outflows of € 41 thousand in Q1 2023 (2022 Q1: cash outflow € 35 thousand). Net cash effect during 2023 Q1 cash inflow of € 45 thousand (2022 Q1: cash outflow € 55 thousand).

OUTLOOK

NORDIC FIBREBOARD LTD

The overall demand picture appears subdued, and the outlook remain uncertain. Increasing interest rates, global economic uncertainty and the ongoing war in Ukraine all have led to lack of confidence among end users of building materials, including the company's fibreboards.

Main operation issue remains the ongoing preparation of upgrading the company's wood-based boiler house in Pärnu so to meet the new emission requirements coming into force in 01.01.2025





PÄRNU RIVERSIDE DEVELOPMENT

We will continue to manage and develop the property on Suur-Jõe Street 48, Pärnu. A detail plan for the property is ongoing, with the intention of converting the property into a private residential property.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

€ thousand Income statement Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Revenue 2,597 2,600 EBITDA (94) 255 EBITDA margin (4%) 10% Operating profit (623) 134 Operating margin (24%) 5% Net profit (597) 152 Net margin (23%) 6% Statement of financial position 31.03.2023 31.03.2022 Total assets 9,368 8,580 Return on assets (6%) 2% Equity 4,487 4,002 Return on equity (13%) 4% Debt-to-assets ratio 52% 53% Share 31.03.2023 31.03.2022 Last Price (€)* 1.52 1.83 Earnings per share (€) 0.11 0.18 Price-earnings ratio 14.05 10.25 Book value of a share (€) 1.00 0.89 Market to book ratio 1.52 2.06 Market capitalization (€ thousand) 6,816 8,233 Number of shares (piece) 4,499,061 4,499,061

EBITDA = Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

EBITDA margin = EBITDA / Revenue

Operating margin = Operating profit / Revenue

Net margin = Net profit / Revenue

Return on assets = Net profit / Total assets

Return on equity = Net profit / Equity

Debt-to-assets ratio = Liabilities / Total assets

Earnings per share = Trailing twelve months (TTM) net profit / Total shares

Price-earnings ratio = Last price / Earnings per share

Book value of a share = Equity / Total shares

Market to book ratio = Last price / Book value of a share

Market capitalization = Last price * Total number of shares

Consolidated statement of financial positions

€ thousand 31.03.2023 31.12.2022 31.03.2022 31.12.2021 Cash and cash equivalents 47 2 2 57 Receivables and prepayments (Note 2) 1,272 559 1,401 902 Inventories (Note 3) 842 1 672 436 390 Total current assets 2,161 2,233 1,839 1,349 Investment property (Note 4) 1,859 1,859 1,152 1,152 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 7) 718 644 696 644 Property, plant and equipment (Note 5) 4,628 4,670 4,890 4,915 Intangible assets (Note 6) 2 2 3 3 Total non-current assets 7,207 7,175 6,741 6,714 TOTAL ASSETS 9,368 9,408 8,580 8,063 Borrowings (Note 8) 477 290 114 146 Payables and prepayments (Note 9) 1,617 1,014 1,234 829 Short-term provisions (Note 10) 13 18 14 19 Total current liabilities 2,107 1,322 1,363 994 Long-term borrowings (Note 8) 2,647 2,875 3,071 3,074 Long-term provisions (Note 10) 127 127 145 145 Total non-current liabilities 2,774 3,002 3,216 3,219 Total liabilities 4,881 4,324 4,578 4,213 Share capital (at nominal value) (Note 11) 450 450 450 450 Statutory reserve capital 45 45 0 0 Retained earnings (loss) 3,992 4,589 3,552 3,400 Total equity 4,487 5,084 4,002 3,850 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 9,368 9,408 8,580 8,063

*The notes to the financial statements presented on pages 14 to 24 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

€ thousand Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Revenue (Note 13) 2,597 2,600 Cost of goods sold (Note 14) 2,435 2,060 Gross profit 162 540 Distribution costs (Note 15) 233 284 Administrative expenses (Note 16) 139 121 Other operating income (Note 18) 0 0 Other operating expenses (Note 18) 413 1 Operating profit (loss) (623) 134 Finance income (Note 19) 74 52 Finance costs (Note 19) 48 34 PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX (597) 152 NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (597) 152 Basic earnings per share (Note 12) (0.13) 0.03 Diluted earnings per share (Note 12) (0.13) 0,03

*The notes to the financial statements presented on pages 14 to 24 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

TORFINN LOSVIK

Chairman of the board

Phone: +372 56 99 0988

torfinn.losvik@nordicfibreboard.com