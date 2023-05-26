Nexus Auto Transport Aims High, Announces New Multimedia Content Initiative

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2023 / Nexus Auto Transport - one of the United States' most trusted and popular car shipping companies - is stepping outside the box with a multi-pronged content strategy centered on interviews, informative videos, articles, and media relations diversification.

Nexus is taking a calculated risk to expand its company's imprint, embracing a wider world affected by vehicle transport and general shipping services. The new Nexus content strategy includes candid interviews with truckers on the road, electric vehicle news, interviews with heads of dealerships and moving companies, and coverage of tech conferences with correlative interests to the auto shipping industry.

The new multimedia initiative expands on a previous Nexus article project centered on customer education.

"We're throwing the blueprint out," said Nexus Auto Transport media relations executive Justin Lee. "While our content will have a branded element, we aim to redefine ourselves and provide genuine, exciting content for our partners and customers alike."

"I've never wanted this company to be average," adds Nexus owner/operator George Arkin. "We're always looking for ways to expand. And in a multimedia-driven world, that means branching out and trying our hand at all sorts of different things."

The new content roll-out kicked off this month with the unveiling of an on-site interview with truckers in Austin, Texas, and an in-depth interview with the owner of a small dealership in Portland, Oregon.

Upcoming plans include on-the-road profiles of auto transport truckers, convention coverage, and a multi-part deep dive into the ongoing EV revolution.

"There's no safety net," adds Lee. "We're taking the same meticulous approach to content diversification that we have to build our reputation as a premier U.S auto transport provider."

Learn more about the company's upcoming media projects and schedule car shipping services at the Nexus Auto Transport website.

The company's new multimedia content is available on YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

