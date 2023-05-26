S&U, the specialist motor and property finance lender, reported a good start to the financial year with profit before tax (PBT) up £0.3m in the period to 24 May despite group borrowing costs increasing by £3m versus the same period last year. A new £230m funding facility has increased total funding facilities to £280m, giving the group just under £100m to fund its growth plans over the next two years. Although rising interest rates are a headwind, credit quality remains strong, and S&U expects growth to continue in FY24. Our estimates remain unchanged.

