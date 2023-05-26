Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2023) - ATABAS GROUP, a prominent Turkey-based player in the global trade industry, is thrilled to announce its recent achievements in obtaining two vital licenses that further solidify its market position.

With a legacy dating back to 1981, ATABAS GROUP, led by CEO Hakan ATABAS, is now fully licensed to independently import and distribute biofuel and urea 46 in Turkey. These licenses will give ATABAS GROUP the opportunity to bring cost-efficient products to customers with high-quality standards.

In 2022, ATABAS GROUP successfully acquired the highly coveted ENPlus A1 license, Europe's leading Bio Fuel test license. This prestigious achievement showcases the company's unwavering commitment to offering sustainable energy solutions of the highest caliber. The ENPlus A1 license solidifies ATABAS GROUP as a key player in the biofuel pellets market, enabling the company to meet the rising demand for eco-friendly energy solutions across Europe.

Building on this success, ATABAS GROUP has obtained all the necessary licenses for Urea 46 imports in Turkey, approved and licensed by the Ministry of Agriculture. These licenses, valid for a five-year period, represent a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory. The acquisition of Urea 46 licenses demonstrates ATABAS GROUP's adaptability and strategic vision in expanding its product portfolio to cater to a wide range of industries.

ATABAS GROUP's robust logistics network and expertise in managing the complexities of international trade enable the company to provide fast and reliable services to customers across different regions.

"These licenses are a testament to ATABAS GROUP's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and expanding our market presence," said CEO Hakan ATABAS. "The acquisition of the ENPlus A1 license and the licenses for Urea 46 imports reinforces our commitment to delivering diverse, high-quality products and reliable services. We are proud to be a trusted partner for customers globally."

To learn more about ATABAS GROUP please visit its website: atabas.com.tr/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167438