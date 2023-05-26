Trust Consulting Services Grows to Over 400 Employees, $40 Million in Revenue

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2023 / Many entrepreneurs have been inspired to start their business to create "the next big idea". This has led to the creation of more than 33 million small businesses nationwide. Acting on an idea is easy, but turning it into a sustainable company is far more difficult in execution. This is why 20% of businesses fail in their first year. It takes a combination of drive, hard work, knowledge, and a "stick-to-it-tiveness". James Radford, CEO and founder of Trust Consulting Services, knows this very well. He weathered a number of personal and professional storms to bring Trust to life and turn it into the successful business that it is today.

The story behind Trust Consulting Services is a long one. The company was built off the back of Radford's experience working in Acquisitions and Procurement, or "Contracting" as it's commonly known. After having to medically retire from the Air Force, Radford put the knowledge and experience he had gained there to pursue independent consulting work with the Coast Guard, Washington Headquarter Services, and Homeland Security. This added more definition to what he knew about the logistics of government contracting.

Radford connected deeply with business consulting, and while he knew how to help current businesses streamline their established processes, he wanted to know more about how a business worked from the ground up. Everything aligned when he partnered with a small business to help redirect their course. Now that he was with a smaller operation, he was able to gain a better understanding of important business practices and duties, such as running payroll, day-to-day business management, marketing, and more.

"I had learned so much from the U.S. Government (USG) organizations, but this small business really taught me about what it takes to really get started and what goes into daily management," says Radford. "Just as I got comfortable and started toying with my idea of making my own company-bam! The business started going under. At that point, I knew: I had to get a move on. The door was wide open."

Trust Consulting Services started its operations in 2015, and its first client was the Department of Transportation. By the end of its partnership with the DoT, Trust's team grew to 20 employees strong. The company had a chance to prove itself during COVID when the state of Maryland asked for Trust's assistance staffing temporary hospitals with 250 employees. The company rallied enough applicants to form a queue that wrapped around the block and fulfilled the quota in a matter of days. This cemented Trust's capabilities in both the clients' eyes and in James'.

"I made a lot of sacrifices to get where I am now. Being forced to medically retire left me in a precarious position, and even though I found a temporary fix, I wasn't sure what I was going to do or how I was going to go on," says Radford. "But in 2015, I took a leap of faith, and business has been amazing. I've reconnected with my family and secured our futures. I wish I could go back and tell my past self, 'Just hang in there, man, 'cuz we made it.'"

Today, Trust Consulting Services works on more than twenty federal contracts, has employed over 400 employees, secured over $40 million in revenue, and created over 700 jobs in the state of Maryland. The company estimates that its revenue will reach $100 million within the next five years. Trust is currently developing new ways to maximize its service offerings, and is continuously researching investing in new, cutting edge technology to optimize its operations.

About Trust Consulting Services

Trust Consulting Services, founded in 2015 by CEO James W. Radford, is a veterans' first business consulting firm. The company provides cost-effective, customer-focused, and scalable solutions to a wide range of commercial, local, state and federal government entities. Trust's services include acquisition management, program management, financial management, facilities management, and IT systems and networking. Outside of being Trust's CEO, Radford is a retired Air Force Contracting Officer, motivational speaker, author, certified public speaker, and proud father of four.

