Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 27.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Neue 10X-Rallye gestartet? Der Hot Stock für die neue Börsenwoche
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2023 | 22:06
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RF Acquisition Corp. Receives Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report

WILMINGTON, Del., May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RFACU, RFAC, RFACW, RFACR) (the "Company") announced today that on May 24, 2023 it received a notice ("Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule") because the Company failed to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Global Market.

Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days, or until July 24, 2023, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q, or until November 20, 2023, to regain compliance.

About RF Acquisition Corp.

RF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company may pursue a business combination opportunity in any business or industry it chooses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in the risk factors section of (i) the prospectus used in connection with the Company's initial public offering and (ii) the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2023. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

Company Contact:
Tse Meng Ng
Chairman and CEO
guo.lu@ruifengwealth.com


Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.