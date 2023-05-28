Marinomed: Marinomed Biotech AG reported new record revenues in the first quarter of 2023 (+38% to € 3.3 million after € 2.4 million Q1 2022) and thus the strongest first quarter in the Company's history. This dynamic development was driven especially by the successful establishment of Carragelose as a broadly effective virus blocker in a particularly strong flu and cold season. Because of higher R&D expenses, the operating result remained at a similar level of € -1.4 million compared to the same period last year (Q1 2022: € -1.2 million). The cash position as of March 31, 2023 remained solid at € 7.0 million. Andreas Grassauer, CEO of Marinomed, says: "In the first quarter of 2023, we were able to demonstrate that Carragelose is a sustainably growing ...

