GlobeNewswire
29.05.2023 | 08:10
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 22/2023

Riga, Latvia, 2023-05-29 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A        Buyback       TLN  
   26.09.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.04.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   30.06.2023                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  08.05.2023 - Grab2Go GRB2G           Public offering   TLN  
   06.06.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  22.05.2023 - DelfinGroup DGR1R         Public offering   RIG  
   02.06.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  23.05.2023 - Admiral Markets AS ADMB080027A   Buyback       TLN  
   02.06.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  24.05.2023 - Silvano Fashion Group SFG1T    Annual General    TLN  
   14.06.2023                   Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.05.2023 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R     Interim report, 3  RIG  
   31.05.2023                   months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.05.2023 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  29.05.2023 - Attistibas finanšu institucija   Interim report, 3  RIG  
   31.05.2023  Altum ALTM             months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.05.2023 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE  Interim report, 3  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  29.05.2023 - VEF VEF1R             Interim report, 3  RIG  
   31.05.2023                   months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.05.2023 Frigate              Annual General    RIG  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.05.2023 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE  Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.05.2023 Novaturas NTU1L          Interim report, 3  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.05.2023 Invalda INVL IVL1L         Activity results, 3 VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.05.2023 Storent Investments STOR080023A  Investors event   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2023 mogo MOGO110024A          Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2023 Longo Group LONGO060024FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2023 Linas Agro Group LNA1L       Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2023 Latvenergo ELEK          Interim report, 3  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2023 Baltika BLT1T           Interim report, 3  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2023 Augstsprieguma tikls ASTB005027A  Interim report, 3  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2023 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R    Interim report, 3  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L      Interim report, 3  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2023 ELMO Rent ELMO           Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2023 AUGA group AUG1L          Interim report, 3  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2023 Punktid Technologies PNKTD     Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2023 CleanR Grupa CRGBFLOT25FA     Interim report, 3  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2023 Ditton pievadkežu rupnica DPK1R  Interim report, 3  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2023 Sun Finance Treasury Limited    Coupon payment date RIG  
          SUNBFLOT25FA                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2023 Linda Nektar LINDA         Dividend ex-date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.05.2023 HansaMatrix HMX1R         Annual General    RIG  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.06.2023 BluOr Bank BORA070029A       Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.06.2023 Linas Agro Group LNA1L       Investors event   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.06.2023 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T        Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.06.2023 Apranga APG1L           Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.06.2023 Linda Nektar LINDA         Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.06.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R         Annual General    RIG  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.06.2023 VIRŠI-A VIRSI           Dividend ex-date   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.06.2023 Storent Investments STOR080023A  Investors event   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.06.2023 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern   Annual General    TLN  
          Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT      Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.06.2023 Merko Ehitus MRK1T         Dividend ex-date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  02.06.2023 - Airobot Technologies AIR      Annual General    TLN  
   09.06.2023                   Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.06.2023 VIRŠI-A VIRSI           Dividend record   RIG  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.06.2023 Modus grupe MDGB050023FA      Coupon payment date VLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
