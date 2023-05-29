Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 22/2023

Riga, Latvia, 2023-05-29 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.06.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2023 - Grab2Go GRB2G Public offering TLN 06.06.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.05.2023 - DelfinGroup DGR1R Public offering RIG 02.06.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.05.2023 - Admiral Markets AS ADMB080027A Buyback TLN 02.06.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2023 - Silvano Fashion Group SFG1T Annual General TLN 14.06.2023 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.05.2023 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 3 RIG 31.05.2023 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.05.2023 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.05.2023 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Interim report, 3 RIG 31.05.2023 Altum ALTM months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.05.2023 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.05.2023 - VEF VEF1R Interim report, 3 RIG 31.05.2023 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.05.2023 Frigate Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.05.2023 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.05.2023 Novaturas NTU1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.05.2023 Invalda INVL IVL1L Activity results, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.05.2023 Storent Investments STOR080023A Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2023 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2023 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2023 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2023 Latvenergo ELEK Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2023 Baltika BLT1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2023 Augstsprieguma tikls ASTB005027A Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2023 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2023 ELMO Rent ELMO Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2023 AUGA group AUG1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2023 Punktid Technologies PNKTD Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2023 CleanR Grupa CRGBFLOT25FA Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2023 Ditton pievadkežu rupnica DPK1R Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2023 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date RIG SUNBFLOT25FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2023 Linda Nektar LINDA Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2023 HansaMatrix HMX1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2023 BluOr Bank BORA070029A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2023 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2023 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2023 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2023 Linda Nektar LINDA Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2023 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2023 Storent Investments STOR080023A Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.06.2023 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Annual General TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.06.2023 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.06.2023 - Airobot Technologies AIR Annual General TLN 09.06.2023 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.06.2023 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Dividend record RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.06.2023 Modus grupe MDGB050023FA Coupon payment date VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.