Montag, 29.05.2023
Neue 10X-Rallye seit Freitag? Wo wir für die neue Börsenwoche große Erfolge erwarten…
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Stuttgart
29.05.23
08:09 Uhr
1,026 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0281,05408:40
Dow Jones News
29.05.2023 | 08:31
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 29-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

29 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 26 May 2023 it purchased a total of 139,824 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           60,332     79,492 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         1.0340     0.8970 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         1.0220     0.8890 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0283     0.8926

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,865,138 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
278       1.0300        XDUB     09:35:32      00027748529TRDU1 
227       1.0300        XDUB     09:35:32      00027748530TRDU1 
227       1.0300        XDUB     09:39:01      00027748542TRDU1 
2,487      1.0300        XDUB     09:39:01      00027748543TRDU1 
2,473      1.0300        XDUB     09:57:45      00027748591TRDU1 
81        1.0300        XDUB     09:57:45      00027748592TRDU1 
6,596      1.0260        XDUB     10:04:12      00027748625TRDU1 
209       1.0260        XDUB     10:04:12      00027748626TRDU1 
2,000      1.0240        XDUB     11:06:52      00027749043TRDU1 
365       1.0240        XDUB     11:06:52      00027749044TRDU1 
694       1.0320        XDUB     12:21:30      00027749447TRDU1 
45        1.0320        XDUB     12:21:30      00027749448TRDU1 
352       1.0320        XDUB     12:22:08      00027749449TRDU1 
262       1.0320        XDUB     12:23:00      00027749450TRDU1 
2,696      1.0320        XDUB     12:28:07      00027749460TRDU1 
4,906      1.0320        XDUB     12:58:29      00027749750TRDU1 
2,000      1.0320        XDUB     12:58:29      00027749751TRDU1 
327       1.0320        XDUB     12:58:29      00027749752TRDU1 
583       1.0320        XDUB     12:58:29      00027749753TRDU1 
2,000      1.0320        XDUB     12:58:29      00027749754TRDU1 
554       1.0320        XDUB     12:58:29      00027749755TRDU1 
1,749      1.0320        XDUB     12:58:32      00027749756TRDU1 
2,137      1.0320        XDUB     12:58:32      00027749757TRDU1 
2,569      1.0220        XDUB     13:33:20      00027749860TRDU1 
2,529      1.0220        XDUB     13:33:20      00027749861TRDU1 
2,613      1.0300        XDUB     14:26:57      00027750117TRDU1 
7,445      1.0280        XDUB     14:33:21      00027750180TRDU1 
2,802      1.0240        XDUB     14:54:02      00027750374TRDU1 
2,703      1.0240        XDUB     14:54:02      00027750375TRDU1 
2,471      1.0220        XDUB     15:11:04      00027750491TRDU1 
1,248      1.0320        XDUB     15:40:29      00027750795TRDU1 
1,429      1.0320        XDUB     15:40:29      00027750796TRDU1 
1,141      1.0340        XDUB     16:03:58      00027750963TRDU1 
134       1.0340        XDUB     16:03:58      00027750964TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,415      0.8910        XLON     13:34:34      00027749868TRDU1 
2,668      0.8900        XLON     13:34:34      00027749862TRDU1 
161       0.8900        XLON     13:34:34      00027749863TRDU1 
3,171      0.8900        XLON     13:34:34      00027749864TRDU1 
160       0.8900        XLON     13:34:34      00027749865TRDU1 
169       0.8900        XLON     13:34:34      00027749866TRDU1 
182       0.8900        XLON     13:34:34      00027749867TRDU1 
6,000      0.8910        XLON     13:35:03      00027749869TRDU1 
3,352      0.8910        XLON     13:35:05      00027749870TRDU1 
2,648      0.8910        XLON     13:35:10      00027749871TRDU1 
4,055      0.8910        XLON     13:35:10      00027749872TRDU1 
867       0.8910        XLON     13:35:18      00027749873TRDU1 
10,677      0.8910        XLON     13:35:18      00027749874TRDU1 
4        0.8910        XLON     13:44:34      00027749897TRDU1 
2,554      0.8910        XLON     13:44:34      00027749898TRDU1 
2,442      0.8910        XLON     13:59:59      00027749971TRDU1 
1,491      0.8920        XLON     14:12:41      00027750045TRDU1 
1,228      0.8920        XLON     14:12:41      00027750046TRDU1 
2,574      0.8940        XLON     14:33:21      00027750178TRDU1 
2,497      0.8940        XLON     14:33:21      00027750179TRDU1 
2,442      0.8940        XLON     14:33:21      00027750181TRDU1 
5,286      0.8940        XLON     14:33:21      00027750182TRDU1 
2,541      0.8890        XLON     14:55:58      00027750381TRDU1 
2,650      0.8890        XLON     14:55:58      00027750382TRDU1 
1,629      0.8960        XLON     15:40:33      00027750798TRDU1 
4,191      0.8960        XLON     15:40:33      00027750799TRDU1 
2,524      0.8970        XLON     15:50:29      00027750860TRDU1 
2,439      0.8970        XLON     15:50:29      00027750861TRDU1 
1,563      0.8970        XLON     15:50:29      00027750862TRDU1 
2,456      0.8970        XLON     15:50:29      00027750863TRDU1 
3,456      0.8970        XLON     15:50:29      00027750864TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  246787 
EQS News ID:  1643493 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1643493&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
