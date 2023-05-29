DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

29 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 26 May 2023 it purchased a total of 139,824 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,332 79,492 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0340 0.8970 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0220 0.8890 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0283 0.8926

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,865,138 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 278 1.0300 XDUB 09:35:32 00027748529TRDU1 227 1.0300 XDUB 09:35:32 00027748530TRDU1 227 1.0300 XDUB 09:39:01 00027748542TRDU1 2,487 1.0300 XDUB 09:39:01 00027748543TRDU1 2,473 1.0300 XDUB 09:57:45 00027748591TRDU1 81 1.0300 XDUB 09:57:45 00027748592TRDU1 6,596 1.0260 XDUB 10:04:12 00027748625TRDU1 209 1.0260 XDUB 10:04:12 00027748626TRDU1 2,000 1.0240 XDUB 11:06:52 00027749043TRDU1 365 1.0240 XDUB 11:06:52 00027749044TRDU1 694 1.0320 XDUB 12:21:30 00027749447TRDU1 45 1.0320 XDUB 12:21:30 00027749448TRDU1 352 1.0320 XDUB 12:22:08 00027749449TRDU1 262 1.0320 XDUB 12:23:00 00027749450TRDU1 2,696 1.0320 XDUB 12:28:07 00027749460TRDU1 4,906 1.0320 XDUB 12:58:29 00027749750TRDU1 2,000 1.0320 XDUB 12:58:29 00027749751TRDU1 327 1.0320 XDUB 12:58:29 00027749752TRDU1 583 1.0320 XDUB 12:58:29 00027749753TRDU1 2,000 1.0320 XDUB 12:58:29 00027749754TRDU1 554 1.0320 XDUB 12:58:29 00027749755TRDU1 1,749 1.0320 XDUB 12:58:32 00027749756TRDU1 2,137 1.0320 XDUB 12:58:32 00027749757TRDU1 2,569 1.0220 XDUB 13:33:20 00027749860TRDU1 2,529 1.0220 XDUB 13:33:20 00027749861TRDU1 2,613 1.0300 XDUB 14:26:57 00027750117TRDU1 7,445 1.0280 XDUB 14:33:21 00027750180TRDU1 2,802 1.0240 XDUB 14:54:02 00027750374TRDU1 2,703 1.0240 XDUB 14:54:02 00027750375TRDU1 2,471 1.0220 XDUB 15:11:04 00027750491TRDU1 1,248 1.0320 XDUB 15:40:29 00027750795TRDU1 1,429 1.0320 XDUB 15:40:29 00027750796TRDU1 1,141 1.0340 XDUB 16:03:58 00027750963TRDU1 134 1.0340 XDUB 16:03:58 00027750964TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,415 0.8910 XLON 13:34:34 00027749868TRDU1 2,668 0.8900 XLON 13:34:34 00027749862TRDU1 161 0.8900 XLON 13:34:34 00027749863TRDU1 3,171 0.8900 XLON 13:34:34 00027749864TRDU1 160 0.8900 XLON 13:34:34 00027749865TRDU1 169 0.8900 XLON 13:34:34 00027749866TRDU1 182 0.8900 XLON 13:34:34 00027749867TRDU1 6,000 0.8910 XLON 13:35:03 00027749869TRDU1 3,352 0.8910 XLON 13:35:05 00027749870TRDU1 2,648 0.8910 XLON 13:35:10 00027749871TRDU1 4,055 0.8910 XLON 13:35:10 00027749872TRDU1 867 0.8910 XLON 13:35:18 00027749873TRDU1 10,677 0.8910 XLON 13:35:18 00027749874TRDU1 4 0.8910 XLON 13:44:34 00027749897TRDU1 2,554 0.8910 XLON 13:44:34 00027749898TRDU1 2,442 0.8910 XLON 13:59:59 00027749971TRDU1 1,491 0.8920 XLON 14:12:41 00027750045TRDU1 1,228 0.8920 XLON 14:12:41 00027750046TRDU1 2,574 0.8940 XLON 14:33:21 00027750178TRDU1 2,497 0.8940 XLON 14:33:21 00027750179TRDU1 2,442 0.8940 XLON 14:33:21 00027750181TRDU1 5,286 0.8940 XLON 14:33:21 00027750182TRDU1 2,541 0.8890 XLON 14:55:58 00027750381TRDU1 2,650 0.8890 XLON 14:55:58 00027750382TRDU1 1,629 0.8960 XLON 15:40:33 00027750798TRDU1 4,191 0.8960 XLON 15:40:33 00027750799TRDU1 2,524 0.8970 XLON 15:50:29 00027750860TRDU1 2,439 0.8970 XLON 15:50:29 00027750861TRDU1 1,563 0.8970 XLON 15:50:29 00027750862TRDU1 2,456 0.8970 XLON 15:50:29 00027750863TRDU1 3,456 0.8970 XLON 15:50:29 00027750864TRDU1

