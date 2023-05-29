Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: Sedermera Corporate Finance AB

Nasdaq Stockholm has on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity membership of Sedermera Corporate Finance AB. The membership will expire as of May 31, 2023. Sedermera Corporate Finance AB has traded with member ID SFK in the INET Trading System: Member: Sedermera Corporate Finance AB INET ID: SFK Last day of trading: 30th of May, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Wictor Comstedt or Felix Von Bahr telephone +46 734 49 6395 or +46 734 49 6495 Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1146809