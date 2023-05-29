Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Neue 10X-Rallye seit Freitag? Wo wir für die neue Börsenwoche große Erfolge erwarten…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
29.05.2023 | 09:46
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: Sedermera Corporate Finance AB

Nasdaq Stockholm has on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash  
 equity membership of Sedermera Corporate Finance AB. The membership will expire
 as of May 31, 2023.                              
Sedermera Corporate Finance AB has traded with member ID SFK in the INET Trading
 System:                                    
Member:               Sedermera Corporate Finance AB       
INET ID:              SFK                     
Last day of trading:        30th of May, 2023              





For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Wictor  
 Comstedt or Felix Von Bahr telephone +46 734 49 6395 or +46 734 49 6495    
                                        
Nasdaq Stockholm

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1146809
Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.