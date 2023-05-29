DJ Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ELLE LN) Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 26-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.1142

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4809363

CODE: ELLE LN

ISIN: LU1691909508

----------------------------------------------------------------------

