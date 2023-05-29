DJ Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (LCJG LN) Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc

DEALING DATE: 26-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 13.934

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1965917

CODE: LCJG LN

ISIN: LU1781541682

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1781541682 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJG LN Sequence No.: 246880 EQS News ID: 1643763 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1643763&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2023 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)