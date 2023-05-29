DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQP LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 26-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 122.1818

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1195742

CODE: SGQP LN

ISIN: LU0832436512

----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0832436512 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQP LN Sequence No.: 246810 EQS News ID: 1643623 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1643623&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2023 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)