FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 26-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 73.2325
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 36172404
CODE: ESRG LN
ISIN: LU1861137484
