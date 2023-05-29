Anzeige
Montag, 29.05.2023
29.05.2023 | 09:58
Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UNIC LN) Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 26-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.1231

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13196890

CODE: UNIC LN

ISIN: LU2023678282

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2023678282 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      UNIC LN 
Sequence No.:  246938 
EQS News ID:  1643879 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1643879&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2023 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
