Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRWU LN) Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2023
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 26-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.7825
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8208681
CODE: PRWU LN
ISIN: LU2089238203
