FUND: Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 26-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.0958

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 802633

CODE: PRAM LN

ISIN: LU2300295123

