FUND: Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 26-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 53.3953

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7743184

CODE: UCRP LN

ISIN: LU1806495575

