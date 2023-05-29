Blocktrade Raises €4.5M Prior to Public Round of BTEX Token Sale

Over 1,400 community members from 42 countries participated in exclusive sale round for Blocktrade Exchange Token (BTEX)

LUXEMBOURG, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blocktrade , the gamified asset marketplace for everyone, has announced the close of its exclusive Blocktrade Exchange Token (BTEX) sale round, which ran from May 5th to 18th and followed a sold-out pre-sale round earlier this year. A total of €4.5 million worth of BTEX has been raised from over 1400 community members in 42 countries.

Christian Niedermueller , CEO at Blocktrade, said: "We are grateful for the overwhelming response and participation by Blocktrade VIP members to this exclusive token sale round. This show of enthusiasm points to the appetite amongst crypto users today for an accessible and engaging digital asset trading platform. We now look forward to continuing to enhance the experience on offer to Blocktrade's ever-growing community."

The BTEX token will enable users to engage in the Blocktrade gamified universe and wider ecosystem. BTEX holders will be able to access in-house and third-party games hosted on the Blocktrade platform, and use the token to unlock level fast passes, physical rewards, NFT avatars, token airdrops, trading bonuses, live chat and priority support, deposit and withdrawal discounts, and additional APY on staking. Token holders will also be able to utilize BTEX to access alternative payment options within partner ecosystems.

This announcement closely follows the platform's launch of Blocktrade 3.0, the dawn of a new gamified universe which merges gaming elements with crypto investing. Blocktrade 3.0 introduces NFT avatars and a sophisticated level system to transform the way users learn about and engage with digital assets. Blocktrade's native BTEX token is at the core of this ecosystem.

Blocktrade 3.0 is equipped with 50 unique levels, leaderboards, and challenges. Users advance to higher levels by passing a series of progression thresholds and earning BTEX tokens and XP points along the way. The universe blends innovations in gaming with disruptive Web3 technology, driving interactivity on the platform and empowering users to better navigate the crypto landscape with easy-to-digest education.

As part of its commitment to users, Blocktrade prioritizes security and regulatory compliance. The platform is fully transparent, with over 5,000 class-B shareholders, and regulated to EU standards. It is registered as a VASP with the Estonian, Italian, and Slovenian regulators.

About Blocktrade

Blocktrade is a state-of-the-art digital asset platform that enables the seamless buying and selling of cryptocurrencies with no trading fees. The platform offers a wide range of cryptocurrencies, a user-friendly interface, multiple payment options, saving plans, and exceptional customer support.

Established in 2018, Blocktrade has emerged as a leading player in the digital asset industry due to its unyielding commitment to security and regulatory compliance. The platform is fully transparent, with over 5,000 class-B shareholders, and regulated to EU standards. It is registered as a VASP with the Estonian, Italian, and Slovenian regulators and operates in full compliance with AML 5 guidelines.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blocktrade-raises-4-5m-prior-to-public-round-of-btex-token-sale-301835889.html