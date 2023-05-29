DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 26-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 371.4044

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2808821

CODE: USAL LN

ISIN: FR0010296061

