29.05.2023
The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government Eurobonds

The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the
Lithuanian Government Eurobonds that took place at the public company Nasdaq
Vilnius on 2023-05-29: 



ISIN code                 XS2487342649
-------------------------------------------------------
A competitive orderbook          LTGCA212532A
-------------------------------------------------------
A non-competitive orderbook        LTGNA212532A
-------------------------------------------------------
Payment date                2023-06-05 
-------------------------------------------------------
Redemption date              2032-06-01 
-------------------------------------------------------
Currency of issue             EUR     
-------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value               1000    
-------------------------------------------------------
Coupon rate, %               2,125    
-------------------------------------------------------
Minimum offered yield, %          3,870    
-------------------------------------------------------
Weighted average accepted yield, %     3,908    
-------------------------------------------------------
Maximum accepted yield, %         3,950    
-------------------------------------------------------
Total volume of competitive bids, EUR   30 845 000 
-------------------------------------------------------
Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 500 000   
-------------------------------------------------------
Distributed by par value, EUR       10 000 000 
-------------------------------------------------------
Turnover, EUR               8 672 437,40
-------------------------------------------------------







Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
