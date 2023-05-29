BLUETTI, a leading provider of energy storage solutions, announced its participation in The Smarter E Europe exhibition from June 14th to June 16th in Munich, Germany. It will display its innovative power stations, including the newly launched mobile power AC180 and AC60&B80, and the upcoming household power system, EP760.

The Smarter E Europe, the largest energy exhibition in Europe, offers an ideal platform for BLUETTI to show its latest products and innovations in the renewable energy sector. BLUETTI will be at stand C3.240 in the ees Europe section, alongside the exhibition's other three sections, Power2Drive Europe, EM-Power Europe and the famous Intersolar Europe. BLUETTI's presence at the show underscores its commitment to providing sustainable energy solutions to global audiences that chimes perfectly with the goal of the trade fair: Creating a new energy world.

Visitors to the BLUETTI booth can expect to see its broad product portfolio, as well as exciting new additions. Among the highlights is the recently launched AC180, a robust power station with impressive capability and portability. With its super-fast charging a 1.152Wh battery from 0% to 80% SOC in mere 45 minutes, the AC180 has garnered significant attention since its release.

BLUETTI will also present the AC60, a compact 20lbs power station with expandable capacity with B80 batteries and IP65-rated water protection, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. Furthermore, attendees will get a sneak peek at the highly anticipated EP760, a modular on/off-grid battery system, designed for home power backup.

"We are thrilled to attend the world's leading show and unveil our latest power solutions," said James Ray, marketing manager of BLUETTI. "BLUETTI is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of clean energy technology and empowering individuals with reliable and eco-friendly power solutions. We invite visitors to our booth to explore our exciting product range and experience the future of sustainable energy firsthand."

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 100+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://de.bluettipower.eu/

