DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C) (TPXG LN) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C)

DEALING DATE: 26-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 13622.0

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1309981

CODE: TPXG LN

ISIN: LU1681037781

