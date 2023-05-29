Aton Resources, Inc.: Aton Reports the Results of Surface Sampling Programmes Including 67.5 g/t Au From Abu Gaharish, 54.9 g/t Au From Bohlog, and 27.6 g/t Au From Semna

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2023 / Aton Resources Inc. (TSXV:AAN) ("Aton" or the "Company") is pleased to update investors on the results of recent surface sampling programmes at several of its regional target areas, undertaken ahead the ongoing reverse circulation percussion ("RC") drilling programme at the Company's 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat" or the "Concession"), in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
Highlights:
- Aton has recently undertaken several sampling and mapping programmes in advance of the now started RC drilling programme;
- A total of 104 selective grab and non-selective surface channel samples were collected from the Semna, Abu Gaharish, Bohlog, Sir Bakis and Massaghat prospects (Figure 1);
- 25 samples were collected from the Semna prospect, returning assays including 27.6 g/t Au, 24.0 g/t Au and 16.95 g/t Au;
- 40 samples were collected from the Abu Gaharish prospect, returning assays including 67.5 g/t Au, 23.3 g/t Au and 16.5 g/t Au;
- 17 samples were collected from the Bohlog prospect, returning assays including 54.9 g/t Au and 48.4 g/t Au;
- 8 samples were collected from the Sir Bakis prospect, returning assays including 9.62 g/t Au and 6.61 g/t Au;
- 14 samples were collected from the Massaghat prospect, returning assays including 34.5 g/t Au.
"We are pleased to be able to announce another set of exciting surface sampling results from Abu Marawat, which gives us real confidence for the regional RC drill programme that has now started" said Tonno Vahk, Interim CEO. "This sampling has been undertaken during the last months, as we have been planning up the drilling at our regional targets. The team have been very busy on the ground, preparing for the drilling and we are very happy that it is now underway. As well as the work in the field, we continue to push ahead with our main goal for 2023, which is our application for the mining licence at Abu Marawat. Work on the Rodruin and Hamama West mineral resource estimates is ongoing and the metallurgical testwork programmes are now almost completed. The anticipated issuance of the mining licence at Abu Marawat will be a transformational moment for Aton, and we continue to work closely with our partners at the Ministry of Petroleum and the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority to achieve this shared goal."
Abu Marawat regional sampling programme
The Company has undertaken several ad hoc surface sampling programmes, as part of its preparation and planning activities for the regional RC exploration drilling programme that has now started (see news release dated May 19, 2023). All the Company's main exploration targets have recently been exploited by artisanal miners, predominantly since the Company's suspension of field activities in 2020 as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. This has provided the opportunity to carry out additional sampling and mapping of the known structures, as well as previously unidentified mineralised structures that have been exploited by the artisanal miners. The sampling consisted predominantly of selective grab and chip sampling, with fewer 1-2m long non-selective in situ channel samples across potentially mineralised structures.
Sampling was undertaken at the Semna, abu Gaharish, Bohlog, Sir Bakis and Massaghat prospect areas (Figure 1). Selected results from the programme are shown in Table 1, and full assay results are presented in Appendix A. Further sampling has also been undertaken at Zeno and Semna, and the results of this more recent work will be reported once they become available.
Discussion of results
Semna Gold Mine
The historic Semna gold mine is located approximately 27km east-northeast of the Company's Hamama West mineral deposit and 13km northeast of the Rodruin deposit (Figure 1), and has a long history of mining, dating back to the Old Kingdom period, over 4,500 years ago. In modern times, Semna was mined between 1904-1906 by two British companies. It has been reported that the Semna mine worked the widest vein exploited during the British era of mining in Egypt, reaching up to 6m width in places, and mining grades of over 2 ounces per ton were reported at the time. Reports from the Mining Journal from 1905 indicated that some remnant pillars within ancient Pharaonic-era stopes assayed up to 5.5 ounces per ton gold. In recent years the Semna area has recently been heavily exploited by illegal artisanal miners.
Sample ID
Project
E
N
Sample type
Au (ppm)
Ag (ppm)
Cu (ppm)
Pb (ppm)
Zn (ppm)
AHA-16009
Abu Gaharish
564060
2916669
Grab
10.95
5.2
8
28
18
AHA-16010
Abu Gaharish
563228
2916507
Grab
9.49
14.4
134
555
287
AHA-50078
Abu Gaharish
564174
2920312
Grab
23.30
12.7
12
246
34
AHA-50122
Abu Gaharish
565169
2918854
Grab composite
14.45
15.6
286
1,120
132
AHA-50132
Abu Gaharish
564305
2917080
Grab composite
67.50
40.9
15
560
44
AHA-50133
Abu Gaharish
564476
2916803
Grab
12.35
21.4
207
1,005
305
AHA-50134
Abu Gaharish
564669
2916620
Grab
16.50
32.3
132
568
110
AHA-50070
Bohlog
550369
2921047
Grab
54.90
7.5
53
21
1,020
AHA-50072
Bohlog
552926
2919733
Grab
48.40
23.9
1,595
9,250
2,060
AHA-50074
Bohlog
552379
2919502
Grab
8.03
1.0
127
9
54
AHA-50149
Massaghat
549520
2924553
Grab
34.50
5.2
114
12
10
AHA-39053
Sir Bakis
545156
2919192
Grab
6.61
1.1
92
46
436
AHA-39055
Sir Bakis
544555
2919579
Grab
9.62
1.8
41
7
25
AHA-39059
Semna
558621
2924803
Chip channel (single)
7.21
2.0
25,370
11
215
AHA-39060
Semna
558655
2924792
Grab composite
9.67
1.9
150
10
28
AHA-39061
Semna
558597
2924801
Grab
13.35
1.0
455
9
20
AHA-39063
Semna
558585
2924748
Grab composite
12.85
1.0
16
8
19
AHA-39064
Semna
558544
2924610
Grab composite
9.95
1.1
64
7
13
AHA-39072
Semna
558746
2924226
Grab
9.36
4.2
20,890
8
287
AHA-39073
Semna
558598
2924547
Grab composite
11.20
1.2
66
8
22
AHA-39075
Semna
558722
2924695
Chip channel (single)
27.60
1.9
73
8
16
AHA-39082
Semna
559628
2924657
Grab composite
24.00
12.6
536
8
531
AHA-39083
Semna
559432
2924269
Grab
16.95
2.4
471
6
1,505
Table 1: Selected surface sampling results
The gold mineralisation at Semna is strongly structurally controlled, and hosted in quartz diorite, consisting of at least 4 distinct and sub-parallel zones (Figure B3), striking approximately east-west. The Main Vein and the South Vein zones have been the primary focus of historic mining, but there are also workings developed on other structures (Figure B3). Mapping of recent artisanal excavations and also drill access road cuttings has indicated the presence of previously unidentified structures and apparently mineralised quartz veins, for example the SE Vein (Figure B3). This concurs with the observations and conclusions from the 2018 GPR geophysical survey, which identified numerous anomalous responses away from known mineralised structures, indicating potential for the discovery of hitherto unidentified high grade mineralised veins and structures at Semna (see new release dated March 21, 2018).
During the current sampling programme 25 samples were collected from the Semna gold mine area, with selected results shown in Table 1, and all results provided in Appendix A. 3 of the samples were non-selective chip channel samples, and the remainder were selective grab or grab composite samples. Aton has previously returned channel sampling intercepts including 5.17 g/t Au over an interval of 9.7m at surface, and individual channel samples grading up to 18.05 g/t Au (see news release November 22, 2017) from Semna.
6 (24%) of the Semna samples from the current programme returned assays greater than 10 g/t Au, 14 (56%) returned assays greater than 5 g/t Au and 19 (76%) returned assays greater than 2 g/t Au (Figure B3), with all 25 samples averaging 7.42 g/t Au in grade. Individual results included 27.60 g/t Au from a non-selective chip channel across the Central Vein zone (sample AHA-39075), as well as 24.00 g/t Au and 16.95 g/t Au (samples AHA-39082 and AHA-39083), from 2 previously unidentified structures approximately 1 km east of the central Semna area.
Aton provisionally plans to drill 17 RC holes for a total of 3,600 metres at the Semna prospect, and this programme is currently expected to start in July 2023.
Abu Gaharish
Abu Gaharish is located approximately 30km east of Hamama and 12 km east-northeast of Rodruin (Figure 1). Gold mineralisation at Abu Gaharish is interpreted as being related to a significant structural and gold mineralised zone localised by the contact between the late Gaharish granite pluton and the package of country meta-sedimentary and mafic to ultramafic rocks (Figure B4). The mineralisation appears to be hosted in a complex series of conjugate and ladder-type structures, and Aton's geologists believe that the Abu Gaharish mineralisation bears many similarities to that at the world-class Sukari deposit 200 km to the south. Ground GPR geophysical profiling (see new release dated March 21, 2018), and ultra-low level multi-element ionic leach (mobile metal ion) geochemical analyses from a wadi sediment sampling programme (see news release dated October 28, 2021) indicate the potential for blind structures and mineralisation under wadi sediments to the west of the contact (Figure 2).
During the current sampling programme 40 samples were collected from the Abu Gaharish area, over a c. 3 km strike length along the granite contact, with selected results shown in Table 1, and all results provided in Appendix A. 4 of the samples were non-selective chip channel samples, and the remainder were selective grab or grab composite samples. Aton has previously reported surface channel sample intercepts including 1.04 g/t Au over a 31.2m interval (see news release dated December 19, 2017), and individual non-selective grab samples grading up to 157 g/t Au (see news release October 28, 2021) from Abu Gaharish.
6 (15%) of the Abu Gaharish samples from the current programme returned assays greater than 10 g/t and 16 (40%) returned assays greater than 1 g/t Au (Figure B4), including individual samples grading up to 67.50 g/t Au (sample AHA-50132).
Aton has developed a provisional 28 hole RC drilling programme for a total of 4,040 metres at Abu Gaharish, and this drilling is currently expected to start in early June 2023.
Bohlog
Bohlog is located approximately 17km east-northeast of Hamama, and 8km north of Rodruin (Figure 1), and was a significant mining area in ancient times. Illegal artisanal miners have again been active in the Bohlog area in recent years. The gold mineralisation at Bohlog is spatially related to the late Bohlog granite, which is intruded into early orogenic 'grey granites'. The geological setting, with mineralisation close to the margin of a late granite, a distinctive Au-W-Pb-Cu geochemical signature, and the strong structural controls all indicate similarity to the mineralisation at Abu Gaharish.
In early 2017 the Company's field crews carried out a programme of grab and channel sampling which returned assays of up to 21.1 g/t Au (see news release dated June 7, 2017). Follow-up deep trenching returned mechanical saw-cut channel sample intercepts including 1.57 g/t Au over a 20m interval and 1.65 g/t Au over a 9m interval (see news release dated February 28, 2018).
During the current sampling programme 17 non-selective grab samples were collected from the general Bohlog area (Figure B5), with selected results shown in Table 1, and all results provided in Appendix A.
8 (47%) of the Bohlog samples from the current programme returned assays greater than 2 g/t, including individual samples grading up to 54.90 g/t Au (sample AHA-50070) and 48.4 g/t Au (sample AHA-50070), from a previously unsampled zone, approximately 3 km east-southeast of the main Bohlog area.
Aton is currently developing an RC drilling programme for the Bohlog prospect, which it plans to drill as part of the ongoing RC drilling programme.
Sir Bakis Gold Mine
The historic Sir Bakis gold mine is located approximately 12km northeast of Hamama and 10km northwest of the Rodruin deposit (Figure 1), and was also mined underground between 1904-1906 by a British company. In recent years the Semna area has again been recently extensively exploited by illegal artisanal miners.
Previous surface exploration and reconnaissance by the Company has returned 150 g/t Au and 32.9 g/t Au from grab samples, and 29.5 g/t Au from channel samples (see news release dated September 13, 2017). Follow-up deep trenching returned wide mechanical saw-cut channel sample intercepts of low-grade surface mineralisation including 0.21 g/t Au over a 109.1m interval and 0.36 g/t Au over a 45.85m interval (see news release dated March 19, 2018).
During the current sampling programme 8 non-selective grab samples were collected from the general Sir Bakis area (Figure B6), which returned assays including 9.62 g/t Au and 6.61 g/t Au (see Table 1 and Appendix A).
Aton is again currently developing an RC drilling programme for the Sir Bakis area, which it intends to drill as part of the ongoing RC drilling programme.
Massaghat
The Massaghat prospect is located approximately 15km east-northeast of Hamama, and about 10km west-northwest of Rodruin (Figure 1). The Company sampled the area in 2012, returning assays of 470 g/t Au and 17.9 g/t Au (see news release dated August 15, 2012). Follow-up sampling in 2017 returned mineralised intercepts including 7.06 g/t Au over a 2.7m interval from channel samples (see news release dated December 4, 2017).
During the current sampling programme 14 non-selective grab and grab composite samples were collected from the Massaghat area, which returned assays including 34.50 g/t Au and 2.53 g/t Au (see Table 1 and Appendix A).
Sample processing and analytical procedures
Samples were collected in the field by Aton's exploration teams. Grab, grab composite, and chip composite samples were selective, whereas chip channel samples were non-selective. Chip channel samples were collected in situ by manually rock chipping across potentially mineralised structures or veins, using a hammer and chisel. Chip composite samples were also collected manually from in situ exposures, using a hammer and chisel, but were more selective in nature. Grab and grab composite samples were selective, and may have been, but were not necessarily collected in situ, and may have been collected from rock dumps or float material, for example.
The samples were weighed and crushed to -4mm onsite at the Rodruin sample prep facility, and split to a nominal c. 250-500g sample size. The coarse crushed reject samples are retained onsite.
The c. 250-500g dried, crushed and split samples were shipped to ALS Minerals sample preparation laboratory at Marsa Alam, Egypt where they were pulverised to a size fraction of better than 85% passing 75 microns. From this pulverised material a further sub-sample was split off with a nominal c. 50g size, which was shipped on to ALS Minerals at Rosia Montana, Romania for analysis. The reject pulps were returned from ALS, and are also retained onsite.
Samples were analysed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS") finish (analytical code Au-AA23), and for silver, copper, lead and zinc using an aqua regia digest followed by an AAS finish (analytical code AA45). Any high grade gold samples (>10 g/t Au) were re-analysed using analytical code Au-GRA21 (also fire assay, but with a gravimetric finish). Any high grade Ag and base metal samples (Ag >100 g/t, and Cu, Pb and Zn >10,000ppm or >1%) were re-analysed using the ore grade technique AA46 (also an aqua regia digest followed by an AAS finish).
About Aton Resources Inc.
Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat"), located in Egypt's Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of Centamin's world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at Abu Marawat, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the advanced Rodruin exploration prospect in the south of the Concession. Two historic British gold mines are also located on the Concession at Sir Bakis and Semna. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. Abu Marawat is 447.7 km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.
Qualified person
The technical information contained in this News Release was prepared by Javier Orduña BSc (hons), MSc, MCSM, DIC, MAIG, SEG(M), Exploration Manager of Aton Resources Inc. Mr. Orduña is a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact:
TONNO VAHK
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Appendix A: Surface sample results
Sample ID
Project
E
N
Sample type
Au (ppm)
Ag (ppm)
Cu (ppm)
Pb (ppm)
Zn (ppm)
AHA-16001
Abu Gaharish
565354
2916416
Grab
0.02
-0.2
96
9
16
AHA-16002
Abu Gaharish
565086
2916266
Chip channel (single)
0.01
-0.2
9
5
12
AHA-16003
Abu Gaharish
565386
2916291
Grab
0.11
-0.2
153
6
66
AHA-16004
Abu Gaharish
565180
2916662
Grab
0.01
-0.2
224
10
167
AHA-16005
Abu Gaharish
564283
2917072
Grab
3.04
1.4
9
198
100
AHA-16006
Abu Gaharish
563758
2917241
Chip channel (single)
0.02
-0.2
129
14
14
AHA-16007
Abu Gaharish
563724
2917211
Grab
0.01
-0.2
15
8
6
AHA-16008
Abu Gaharish
563520
2917196
Grab
0.18
0.7
1,180
7
24
AHA-16009
Abu Gaharish
564060
2916669
Grab
10.95
5.2
8
28
18
AHA-16010
Abu Gaharish
563228
2916507
Grab
9.49
14.4
134
555
287
AHA-39085
Abu Gaharish
563863
2915855
Grab
0.28
2.7
2,650
232
668
AHA-39086
Abu Gaharish
565156
2918852
Grab
1.28
1.5
180
505
220
AHA-39087
Abu Gaharish
565220
2918908
Grab
0.02
-0.2
22
8
55
AHA-39088
Abu Gaharish
565187
2918681
Grab
1.55
0.2
76
10
69
AHA-39089
Abu Gaharish
565165
2918676
Grab
3.12
1.6
243
303
201
AHA-39090
Abu Gaharish
564760
2917777
Grab
0.54
1.7
44
174
67
AHA-39091
Abu Gaharish
564743
2917290
Grab
0.35
-0.2
25
17
174
AHA-39092
Abu Gaharish
564719
2917147
Grab
0.69
0.7
741
653
693
AHA-39093
Abu Gaharish
565202
2917782
Grab
0.04
-0.2
98
14
193
AHA-39094
Abu Gaharish
565237
2917699
Grab
4.85
0.8
42,410
13
389
AHA-39095
Abu Gaharish
565237
2917699
Chip channel (single)
0.08
-0.2
191
8
103
AHA-39096
Abu Gaharish
565237
2917699
Chip channel (single)
0.92
-0.2
8,610
10
244
AHA-39097
Abu Gaharish
565515
2917746
Grab
0.10
0.4
714
31
92
AHA-39098
Abu Gaharish
565719
2917679
Grab
0.01
-0.2
41
5
26
AHA-39099
Abu Gaharish
565698
2917605
Grab
-0.01
-0.2
13
5
10
AHA-39100
Abu Gaharish
565795
2917361
Grab
0.02
-0.2
180
7
18
AHA-50077
Abu Gaharish
564704
2920951
Grab
3.74
32.2
628
913
473
AHA-50078
Abu Gaharish
564174
2920312
Grab
23.30
12.7
12
246
34
AHA-50122
Abu Gaharish
565169
2918854
Grab composite
14.45
15.6
286
1,120
132
AHA-50123
Abu Gaharish
564828
2918917
Grab
2.84
2.5
35
81
76
AHA-50126
Abu Gaharish
564180
2916401
Grab composite
0.87
0.2
25
20
28
AHA-50127
Abu Gaharish
564279
2916369
Grab composite
0.12
-0.2
310
5
28
AHA-50128
Abu Gaharish
564741
2917739
Grab composite
0.77
8.0
19
392
63
AHA-50129
Abu Gaharish
564611
2917549
Grab composite
6.39
10.5
41
457
77
AHA-50130
Abu Gaharish
564592
2917489
Grab composite
0.98
1.5
9
159
32
AHA-50131
Abu Gaharish
564525
2917422
Grab
0.33
0.5
7
115
76
AHA-50132
Abu Gaharish
564305
2917080
Grab composite
67.50
40.9
15
560
44
AHA-50133
Abu Gaharish
564476
2916803
Grab
12.35
21.4
207
1,005
305
AHA-50134
Abu Gaharish
564669
2916620
Grab
16.50
32.3
132
568
110
AHA-50150
Abu Gaharish
565103
2918243
Grab
6.92
7.6
39
83
25
AHA-50062
Bohlog
550064
2920233
Grab
1.45
2.3
9
393
211
AHA-50063
Bohlog
550046
2920499
Grab
2.06
1.8
12
93
80
AHA-50064
Bohlog
550641
2920234
Grab
7.64
1.9
12
164
276
AHA-50065
Bohlog
550251
2919985
Grab
7.67
7.6
34
4,970
528
Sample ID
Project
E
N
Sample type
Au (ppm)
Ag (ppm)
Cu (ppm)
Pb (ppm)
Zn (ppm)
AHA-50066
Bohlog
550251
2919985
Grab
0.36
0.4
29
411
705
AHA-50067
Bohlog
550251
2919985
Grab
0.55
0.7
10
111
123
AHA-50068
Bohlog
550171
2920335
Grab
0.63
1.1
16
204
50
AHA-50069
Bohlog
550095
2920304
Grab
0.73
1.6
9
64
248
AHA-50070
Bohlog
550369
2921047
Grab
54.90
7.5
53
21
1,020
AHA-50071
Bohlog
551831
2918794
Grab
0.73
0.2
69
6
14
AHA-50072
Bohlog
552926
2919733
Grab
48.40
23.9
1,595
9,250
2,060
AHA-50073
Bohlog
552574
2920153
Grab
0.90
0.8
36
45
22
AHA-50074
Bohlog
552379
2919502
Grab
8.03
1.0
127
9
54
AHA-50075
Bohlog
550041
2921385
Grab
4.32
0.8
21
14
71
AHA-50076
Bohlog
551339
2921851
Grab
4.07
14.0
63
42
1,535
AHA-50124
Bohlog
552882
2917576
Grab
0.01
-0.2
9
2
3
AHA-50125
Bohlog
552744
2917568
Grab
0.44
0.5
468
7
7
AHA-50135
Massaghat
548198
2923540
Grab
0.03
0.4
653
8
14
AHA-50136
Massaghat
548766
2922664
Grab
0.14
0.4
1,315
6
63
AHA-50137
Massaghat
549186
2922546
Grab
1.80
2.0
187
11
35
AHA-50138
Massaghat
549153
2922529
Grab
0.19
1.2
219
6
104
AHA-50139
Massaghat
549301
2922250
Grab
2.53
1.3
235
5
22
AHA-50140
Massaghat
549187
2922292
Grab
0.14
0.4
134
21
39
AHA-50142
Massaghat
549028
2922132
Grab composite
0.09
0.2
145
6
49
AHA-50143
Massaghat
549013
2922123
Grab
0.84
0.3
92
16
14
AHA-50144
Massaghat
548541
2922037
Grab
2.52
0.4
54
12
53
AHA-50145
Massaghat
548997
2921426
Grab
0.05
-0.2
25
2
13
AHA-50146
Massaghat
547880
2921620
Grab
0.50
0.5
406
4
15
AHA-50147
Massaghat
546612
2920843
Grab composite
0.35
0.3
87
4
13
AHA-50148
Massaghat
546584
2920787
Grab composite
0.03
-0.2
160
7
30
AHA-50149
Massaghat
549520
2924553
Grab
34.50
5.2
114
12
10
AHA-39051
Sir Bakis
545232
2919571
Grab
0.55
0.9
1,140
37
342
AHA-39052
Sir Bakis
544777
2919372
Grab
0.04
0.4
43
87
786
AHA-39053
Sir Bakis
545156
2919192
Grab
6.61
1.1
92
46
436
AHA-39054
Sir Bakis
544596
2919500
Grab
1.39
0.8
107
42
82
AHA-39055
Sir Bakis
544555
2919579
Grab
9.62
1.8
41
7
25
AHA-39056
Sir Bakis
544575
2919069
Grab
0.66
0.2
27
8
38
AHA-39057
Sir Bakis
545267
2918189
Grab
0.03
-0.2
19
7
50
AHA-39058
Sir Bakis
545261
2918214
Grab
1.32
0.5
14
117
101
AHA-39059
Semna
558621
2924803
Chip channel (single)
7.21
2.0
25,370
11
215
AHA-39060
Semna
558655
2924792
Grab composite
9.67
1.9
150
10
28
AHA-39061
Semna
558597
2924801
Grab
13.35
1.0
455
9
20
AHA-39062
Semna
558589
2924812
Grab composite
6.79
1.2
229
8
21
AHA-39063
Semna
558585
2924748
Grab composite
12.85
1.0
16
8
19
AHA-39064
Semna
558544
2924610
Grab composite
9.95
1.1
64
7
13
AHA-39065
Semna
558791
2924354
Grab composite
5.92
1.0
2,380
7
97
AHA-39066
Semna
558783
2924333
Grab composite
2.76
0.4
23
4
39
AHA-39067
Semna
558777
2924285
Grab
0.62
1.2
203
5
21
AHA-39068
Semna
558773
2924264
Grab
3.47
2.6
150
9
44
AHA-39070
Semna
558781
2924242
Grab
0.44
-0.2
77
8
148
AHA-39071
Semna
558757
2924231
Grab
2.29
2.2
11,140
6
1,265
Sample ID
Project
E
N
Sample type
Au (ppm)
Ag (ppm)
Cu (ppm)
Pb (ppm)
Zn (ppm)
AHA-39072
Semna
558746
2924226
Grab
9.36
4.2
20,890
8
287
AHA-39073
Semna
558598
2924547
Grab composite
11.20
1.2
66
8
22
AHA-39074
Semna
558714
2924749
Grab composite
0.08
-0.2
23
1
5
AHA-39075
Semna
558722
2924695
Chip channel (single)
27.60
1.9
73
8
16
AHA-39076
Semna
558875
2924604
Chip channel (single)
2.79
0.5
298
5
21
AHA-39077
Semna
558776
2924752
Grab composite
2.41
0.3
109
4
6
AHA-39078
Semna
558830
2924792
Grab composite
7.88
0.8
49
4
3
AHA-39079
Semna
558567
2924815
Grab composite
6.71
1.0
72
6
7
AHA-39080
Semna
560357
2923898
Chip composite
0.55
0.9
5,420
5
21
AHA-39081
Semna
560357
2923899
Chip composite
0.04
0.4
422
6
62
AHA-39082
Semna
559628
2924657
Grab composite
24.00
12.6
536
8
531
AHA-39083
Semna
559432
2924269
Grab
16.95
2.4
471
6
1,505
AHA-39084
Semna
559858
2923053
Grab
0.61
0.4
119
6
103
Notes:
Appendix B: Sample location plans
SOURCE: Aton Resources, Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757618/Aton-Reports-the-Results-of-Surface-Sampling-Programmes-Including-675-gt-Au-From-Abu-Gaharish-549-gt-Au-From-Bohlog-and-276-gt-Au-From-Semna