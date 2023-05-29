Anzeige
WKN: A2QES8 | ISIN: CA0496AP2026
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATON RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATON RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
29.05.2023
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aton Resources, Inc.: Aton Reports the Results of Surface Sampling Programmes Including 67.5 g/t Au From Abu Gaharish, 54.9 g/t Au From Bohlog, and 27.6 g/t Au From Semna

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2023 / Aton Resources Inc. (TSXV:AAN) ("Aton" or the "Company") is pleased to update investors on the results of recent surface sampling programmes at several of its regional target areas, undertaken ahead the ongoing reverse circulation percussion ("RC") drilling programme at the Company's 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat" or the "Concession"), in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Highlights:

  • Aton has recently undertaken several sampling and mapping programmes in advance of the now started RC drilling programme;
  • A total of 104 selective grab and non-selective surface channel samples were collected from the Semna, Abu Gaharish, Bohlog, Sir Bakis and Massaghat prospects (Figure 1);
  • 25 samples were collected from the Semna prospect, returning assays including 27.6 g/t Au, 24.0 g/t Au and 16.95 g/t Au;
  • 40 samples were collected from the Abu Gaharish prospect, returning assays including 67.5 g/t Au, 23.3 g/t Au and 16.5 g/t Au;
  • 17 samples were collected from the Bohlog prospect, returning assays including 54.9 g/t Au and 48.4 g/t Au;
  • 8 samples were collected from the Sir Bakis prospect, returning assays including 9.62 g/t Au and 6.61 g/t Au;
  • 14 samples were collected from the Massaghat prospect, returning assays including 34.5 g/t Au.

"We are pleased to be able to announce another set of exciting surface sampling results from Abu Marawat, which gives us real confidence for the regional RC drill programme that has now started" said Tonno Vahk, Interim CEO. "This sampling has been undertaken during the last months, as we have been planning up the drilling at our regional targets. The team have been very busy on the ground, preparing for the drilling and we are very happy that it is now underway. As well as the work in the field, we continue to push ahead with our main goal for 2023, which is our application for the mining licence at Abu Marawat. Work on the Rodruin and Hamama West mineral resource estimates is ongoing and the metallurgical testwork programmes are now almost completed. The anticipated issuance of the mining licence at Abu Marawat will be a transformational moment for Aton, and we continue to work closely with our partners at the Ministry of Petroleum and the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority to achieve this shared goal."

Abu Marawat regional sampling programme

The Company has undertaken several ad hoc surface sampling programmes, as part of its preparation and planning activities for the regional RC exploration drilling programme that has now started (see news release dated May 19, 2023). All the Company's main exploration targets have recently been exploited by artisanal miners, predominantly since the Company's suspension of field activities in 2020 as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. This has provided the opportunity to carry out additional sampling and mapping of the known structures, as well as previously unidentified mineralised structures that have been exploited by the artisanal miners. The sampling consisted predominantly of selective grab and chip sampling, with fewer 1-2m long non-selective in situ channel samples across potentially mineralised structures.

Sampling was undertaken at the Semna, abu Gaharish, Bohlog, Sir Bakis and Massaghat prospect areas (Figure 1). Selected results from the programme are shown in Table 1, and full assay results are presented in Appendix A. Further sampling has also been undertaken at Zeno and Semna, and the results of this more recent work will be reported once they become available.

Aton Resources, Inc., Friday, May 26, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 1: Geological map of the Abu Marawat Concession, showing the locations of the sampled prospects

Discussion of results

Semna Gold Mine

The historic Semna gold mine is located approximately 27km east-northeast of the Company's Hamama West mineral deposit and 13km northeast of the Rodruin deposit (Figure 1), and has a long history of mining, dating back to the Old Kingdom period, over 4,500 years ago. In modern times, Semna was mined between 1904-1906 by two British companies. It has been reported that the Semna mine worked the widest vein exploited during the British era of mining in Egypt, reaching up to 6m width in places, and mining grades of over 2 ounces per ton were reported at the time. Reports from the Mining Journal from 1905 indicated that some remnant pillars within ancient Pharaonic-era stopes assayed up to 5.5 ounces per ton gold. In recent years the Semna area has recently been heavily exploited by illegal artisanal miners.

Sample ID

Project

E

N

Sample type

Au (ppm)

Ag (ppm)

Cu (ppm)

Pb (ppm)

Zn (ppm)

AHA-16009

Abu Gaharish

564060

2916669

Grab

10.95

5.2

8

28

18

AHA-16010

Abu Gaharish

563228

2916507

Grab

9.49

14.4

134

555

287

AHA-50078

Abu Gaharish

564174

2920312

Grab

23.30

12.7

12

246

34

AHA-50122

Abu Gaharish

565169

2918854

Grab composite

14.45

15.6

286

1,120

132

AHA-50132

Abu Gaharish

564305

2917080

Grab composite

67.50

40.9

15

560

44

AHA-50133

Abu Gaharish

564476

2916803

Grab

12.35

21.4

207

1,005

305

AHA-50134

Abu Gaharish

564669

2916620

Grab

16.50

32.3

132

568

110

AHA-50070

Bohlog

550369

2921047

Grab

54.90

7.5

53

21

1,020

AHA-50072

Bohlog

552926

2919733

Grab

48.40

23.9

1,595

9,250

2,060

AHA-50074

Bohlog

552379

2919502

Grab

8.03

1.0

127

9

54

AHA-50149

Massaghat

549520

2924553

Grab

34.50

5.2

114

12

10

AHA-39053

Sir Bakis

545156

2919192

Grab

6.61

1.1

92

46

436

AHA-39055

Sir Bakis

544555

2919579

Grab

9.62

1.8

41

7

25

AHA-39059

Semna

558621

2924803

Chip channel (single)

7.21

2.0

25,370

11

215

AHA-39060

Semna

558655

2924792

Grab composite

9.67

1.9

150

10

28

AHA-39061

Semna

558597

2924801

Grab

13.35

1.0

455

9

20

AHA-39063

Semna

558585

2924748

Grab composite

12.85

1.0

16

8

19

AHA-39064

Semna

558544

2924610

Grab composite

9.95

1.1

64

7

13

AHA-39072

Semna

558746

2924226

Grab

9.36

4.2

20,890

8

287

AHA-39073

Semna

558598

2924547

Grab composite

11.20

1.2

66

8

22

AHA-39075

Semna

558722

2924695

Chip channel (single)

27.60

1.9

73

8

16

AHA-39082

Semna

559628

2924657

Grab composite

24.00

12.6

536

8

531

AHA-39083

Semna

559432

2924269

Grab

16.95

2.4

471

6

1,505

Table 1: Selected surface sampling results

The gold mineralisation at Semna is strongly structurally controlled, and hosted in quartz diorite, consisting of at least 4 distinct and sub-parallel zones (Figure B3), striking approximately east-west. The Main Vein and the South Vein zones have been the primary focus of historic mining, but there are also workings developed on other structures (Figure B3). Mapping of recent artisanal excavations and also drill access road cuttings has indicated the presence of previously unidentified structures and apparently mineralised quartz veins, for example the SE Vein (Figure B3). This concurs with the observations and conclusions from the 2018 GPR geophysical survey, which identified numerous anomalous responses away from known mineralised structures, indicating potential for the discovery of hitherto unidentified high grade mineralised veins and structures at Semna (see new release dated March 21, 2018).

During the current sampling programme 25 samples were collected from the Semna gold mine area, with selected results shown in Table 1, and all results provided in Appendix A. 3 of the samples were non-selective chip channel samples, and the remainder were selective grab or grab composite samples. Aton has previously returned channel sampling intercepts including 5.17 g/t Au over an interval of 9.7m at surface, and individual channel samples grading up to 18.05 g/t Au (see news release November 22, 2017) from Semna.

6 (24%) of the Semna samples from the current programme returned assays greater than 10 g/t Au, 14 (56%) returned assays greater than 5 g/t Au and 19 (76%) returned assays greater than 2 g/t Au (Figure B3), with all 25 samples averaging 7.42 g/t Au in grade. Individual results included 27.60 g/t Au from a non-selective chip channel across the Central Vein zone (sample AHA-39075), as well as 24.00 g/t Au and 16.95 g/t Au (samples AHA-39082 and AHA-39083), from 2 previously unidentified structures approximately 1 km east of the central Semna area.

Aton provisionally plans to drill 17 RC holes for a total of 3,600 metres at the Semna prospect, and this programme is currently expected to start in July 2023.

Abu Gaharish

Abu Gaharish is located approximately 30km east of Hamama and 12 km east-northeast of Rodruin (Figure 1). Gold mineralisation at Abu Gaharish is interpreted as being related to a significant structural and gold mineralised zone localised by the contact between the late Gaharish granite pluton and the package of country meta-sedimentary and mafic to ultramafic rocks (Figure B4). The mineralisation appears to be hosted in a complex series of conjugate and ladder-type structures, and Aton's geologists believe that the Abu Gaharish mineralisation bears many similarities to that at the world-class Sukari deposit 200 km to the south. Ground GPR geophysical profiling (see new release dated March 21, 2018), and ultra-low level multi-element ionic leach (mobile metal ion) geochemical analyses from a wadi sediment sampling programme (see news release dated October 28, 2021) indicate the potential for blind structures and mineralisation under wadi sediments to the west of the contact (Figure 2).

Aton Resources, Inc., Friday, May 26, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 2: Ionic soil geochemical maps, showing bi-elemental associations between Au and Ag, Pd and Sr (from unpublished Globex Solutions report - Review of Abu Marawat Ionic Geochemical Data, December 2021)

During the current sampling programme 40 samples were collected from the Abu Gaharish area, over a c. 3 km strike length along the granite contact, with selected results shown in Table 1, and all results provided in Appendix A. 4 of the samples were non-selective chip channel samples, and the remainder were selective grab or grab composite samples. Aton has previously reported surface channel sample intercepts including 1.04 g/t Au over a 31.2m interval (see news release dated December 19, 2017), and individual non-selective grab samples grading up to 157 g/t Au (see news release October 28, 2021) from Abu Gaharish.

6 (15%) of the Abu Gaharish samples from the current programme returned assays greater than 10 g/t and 16 (40%) returned assays greater than 1 g/t Au (Figure B4), including individual samples grading up to 67.50 g/t Au (sample AHA-50132).

Aton has developed a provisional 28 hole RC drilling programme for a total of 4,040 metres at Abu Gaharish, and this drilling is currently expected to start in early June 2023.

Bohlog

Bohlog is located approximately 17km east-northeast of Hamama, and 8km north of Rodruin (Figure 1), and was a significant mining area in ancient times. Illegal artisanal miners have again been active in the Bohlog area in recent years. The gold mineralisation at Bohlog is spatially related to the late Bohlog granite, which is intruded into early orogenic 'grey granites'. The geological setting, with mineralisation close to the margin of a late granite, a distinctive Au-W-Pb-Cu geochemical signature, and the strong structural controls all indicate similarity to the mineralisation at Abu Gaharish.

In early 2017 the Company's field crews carried out a programme of grab and channel sampling which returned assays of up to 21.1 g/t Au (see news release dated June 7, 2017). Follow-up deep trenching returned mechanical saw-cut channel sample intercepts including 1.57 g/t Au over a 20m interval and 1.65 g/t Au over a 9m interval (see news release dated February 28, 2018).

During the current sampling programme 17 non-selective grab samples were collected from the general Bohlog area (Figure B5), with selected results shown in Table 1, and all results provided in Appendix A.

8 (47%) of the Bohlog samples from the current programme returned assays greater than 2 g/t, including individual samples grading up to 54.90 g/t Au (sample AHA-50070) and 48.4 g/t Au (sample AHA-50070), from a previously unsampled zone, approximately 3 km east-southeast of the main Bohlog area.

Aton is currently developing an RC drilling programme for the Bohlog prospect, which it plans to drill as part of the ongoing RC drilling programme.

Sir Bakis Gold Mine

The historic Sir Bakis gold mine is located approximately 12km northeast of Hamama and 10km northwest of the Rodruin deposit (Figure 1), and was also mined underground between 1904-1906 by a British company. In recent years the Semna area has again been recently extensively exploited by illegal artisanal miners.

Previous surface exploration and reconnaissance by the Company has returned 150 g/t Au and 32.9 g/t Au from grab samples, and 29.5 g/t Au from channel samples (see news release dated September 13, 2017). Follow-up deep trenching returned wide mechanical saw-cut channel sample intercepts of low-grade surface mineralisation including 0.21 g/t Au over a 109.1m interval and 0.36 g/t Au over a 45.85m interval (see news release dated March 19, 2018).

During the current sampling programme 8 non-selective grab samples were collected from the general Sir Bakis area (Figure B6), which returned assays including 9.62 g/t Au and 6.61 g/t Au (see Table 1 and Appendix A).

Aton is again currently developing an RC drilling programme for the Sir Bakis area, which it intends to drill as part of the ongoing RC drilling programme.

Massaghat

The Massaghat prospect is located approximately 15km east-northeast of Hamama, and about 10km west-northwest of Rodruin (Figure 1). The Company sampled the area in 2012, returning assays of 470 g/t Au and 17.9 g/t Au (see news release dated August 15, 2012). Follow-up sampling in 2017 returned mineralised intercepts including 7.06 g/t Au over a 2.7m interval from channel samples (see news release dated December 4, 2017).

During the current sampling programme 14 non-selective grab and grab composite samples were collected from the Massaghat area, which returned assays including 34.50 g/t Au and 2.53 g/t Au (see Table 1 and Appendix A).

Sample processing and analytical procedures

Samples were collected in the field by Aton's exploration teams. Grab, grab composite, and chip composite samples were selective, whereas chip channel samples were non-selective. Chip channel samples were collected in situ by manually rock chipping across potentially mineralised structures or veins, using a hammer and chisel. Chip composite samples were also collected manually from in situ exposures, using a hammer and chisel, but were more selective in nature. Grab and grab composite samples were selective, and may have been, but were not necessarily collected in situ, and may have been collected from rock dumps or float material, for example.

The samples were weighed and crushed to -4mm onsite at the Rodruin sample prep facility, and split to a nominal c. 250-500g sample size. The coarse crushed reject samples are retained onsite.

The c. 250-500g dried, crushed and split samples were shipped to ALS Minerals sample preparation laboratory at Marsa Alam, Egypt where they were pulverised to a size fraction of better than 85% passing 75 microns. From this pulverised material a further sub-sample was split off with a nominal c. 50g size, which was shipped on to ALS Minerals at Rosia Montana, Romania for analysis. The reject pulps were returned from ALS, and are also retained onsite.

Samples were analysed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS") finish (analytical code Au-AA23), and for silver, copper, lead and zinc using an aqua regia digest followed by an AAS finish (analytical code AA45). Any high grade gold samples (>10 g/t Au) were re-analysed using analytical code Au-GRA21 (also fire assay, but with a gravimetric finish). Any high grade Ag and base metal samples (Ag >100 g/t, and Cu, Pb and Zn >10,000ppm or >1%) were re-analysed using the ore grade technique AA46 (also an aqua regia digest followed by an AAS finish).

About Aton Resources Inc.

Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat"), located in Egypt's Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of Centamin's world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at Abu Marawat, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the advanced Rodruin exploration prospect in the south of the Concession. Two historic British gold mines are also located on the Concession at Sir Bakis and Semna. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. Abu Marawat is 447.7 km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.

Qualified person

The technical information contained in this News Release was prepared by Javier Orduña BSc (hons), MSc, MCSM, DIC, MAIG, SEG(M), Exploration Manager of Aton Resources Inc. Mr. Orduña is a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact:

TONNO VAHK
Interim CEO
Tel: +1 604 318 0390
Email: info@atonresources.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Appendix A: Surface sample results

Sample ID

Project

E

N

Sample type

Au (ppm)

Ag (ppm)

Cu (ppm)

Pb (ppm)

Zn (ppm)

AHA-16001

Abu Gaharish

565354

2916416

Grab

0.02

-0.2

96

9

16

AHA-16002

Abu Gaharish

565086

2916266

Chip channel (single)

0.01

-0.2

9

5

12

AHA-16003

Abu Gaharish

565386

2916291

Grab

0.11

-0.2

153

6

66

AHA-16004

Abu Gaharish

565180

2916662

Grab

0.01

-0.2

224

10

167

AHA-16005

Abu Gaharish

564283

2917072

Grab

3.04

1.4

9

198

100

AHA-16006

Abu Gaharish

563758

2917241

Chip channel (single)

0.02

-0.2

129

14

14

AHA-16007

Abu Gaharish

563724

2917211

Grab

0.01

-0.2

15

8

6

AHA-16008

Abu Gaharish

563520

2917196

Grab

0.18

0.7

1,180

7

24

AHA-16009

Abu Gaharish

564060

2916669

Grab

10.95

5.2

8

28

18

AHA-16010

Abu Gaharish

563228

2916507

Grab

9.49

14.4

134

555

287

AHA-39085

Abu Gaharish

563863

2915855

Grab

0.28

2.7

2,650

232

668

AHA-39086

Abu Gaharish

565156

2918852

Grab

1.28

1.5

180

505

220

AHA-39087

Abu Gaharish

565220

2918908

Grab

0.02

-0.2

22

8

55

AHA-39088

Abu Gaharish

565187

2918681

Grab

1.55

0.2

76

10

69

AHA-39089

Abu Gaharish

565165

2918676

Grab

3.12

1.6

243

303

201

AHA-39090

Abu Gaharish

564760

2917777

Grab

0.54

1.7

44

174

67

AHA-39091

Abu Gaharish

564743

2917290

Grab

0.35

-0.2

25

17

174

AHA-39092

Abu Gaharish

564719

2917147

Grab

0.69

0.7

741

653

693

AHA-39093

Abu Gaharish

565202

2917782

Grab

0.04

-0.2

98

14

193

AHA-39094

Abu Gaharish

565237

2917699

Grab

4.85

0.8

42,410

13

389

AHA-39095

Abu Gaharish

565237

2917699

Chip channel (single)

0.08

-0.2

191

8

103

AHA-39096

Abu Gaharish

565237

2917699

Chip channel (single)

0.92

-0.2

8,610

10

244

AHA-39097

Abu Gaharish

565515

2917746

Grab

0.10

0.4

714

31

92

AHA-39098

Abu Gaharish

565719

2917679

Grab

0.01

-0.2

41

5

26

AHA-39099

Abu Gaharish

565698

2917605

Grab

-0.01

-0.2

13

5

10

AHA-39100

Abu Gaharish

565795

2917361

Grab

0.02

-0.2

180

7

18

AHA-50077

Abu Gaharish

564704

2920951

Grab

3.74

32.2

628

913

473

AHA-50078

Abu Gaharish

564174

2920312

Grab

23.30

12.7

12

246

34

AHA-50122

Abu Gaharish

565169

2918854

Grab composite

14.45

15.6

286

1,120

132

AHA-50123

Abu Gaharish

564828

2918917

Grab

2.84

2.5

35

81

76

AHA-50126

Abu Gaharish

564180

2916401

Grab composite

0.87

0.2

25

20

28

AHA-50127

Abu Gaharish

564279

2916369

Grab composite

0.12

-0.2

310

5

28

AHA-50128

Abu Gaharish

564741

2917739

Grab composite

0.77

8.0

19

392

63

AHA-50129

Abu Gaharish

564611

2917549

Grab composite

6.39

10.5

41

457

77

AHA-50130

Abu Gaharish

564592

2917489

Grab composite

0.98

1.5

9

159

32

AHA-50131

Abu Gaharish

564525

2917422

Grab

0.33

0.5

7

115

76

AHA-50132

Abu Gaharish

564305

2917080

Grab composite

67.50

40.9

15

560

44

AHA-50133

Abu Gaharish

564476

2916803

Grab

12.35

21.4

207

1,005

305

AHA-50134

Abu Gaharish

564669

2916620

Grab

16.50

32.3

132

568

110

AHA-50150

Abu Gaharish

565103

2918243

Grab

6.92

7.6

39

83

25

AHA-50062

Bohlog

550064

2920233

Grab

1.45

2.3

9

393

211

AHA-50063

Bohlog

550046

2920499

Grab

2.06

1.8

12

93

80

AHA-50064

Bohlog

550641

2920234

Grab

7.64

1.9

12

164

276

AHA-50065

Bohlog

550251

2919985

Grab

7.67

7.6

34

4,970

528

Sample ID

Project

E

N

Sample type

Au (ppm)

Ag (ppm)

Cu (ppm)

Pb (ppm)

Zn (ppm)

AHA-50066

Bohlog

550251

2919985

Grab

0.36

0.4

29

411

705

AHA-50067

Bohlog

550251

2919985

Grab

0.55

0.7

10

111

123

AHA-50068

Bohlog

550171

2920335

Grab

0.63

1.1

16

204

50

AHA-50069

Bohlog

550095

2920304

Grab

0.73

1.6

9

64

248

AHA-50070

Bohlog

550369

2921047

Grab

54.90

7.5

53

21

1,020

AHA-50071

Bohlog

551831

2918794

Grab

0.73

0.2

69

6

14

AHA-50072

Bohlog

552926

2919733

Grab

48.40

23.9

1,595

9,250

2,060

AHA-50073

Bohlog

552574

2920153

Grab

0.90

0.8

36

45

22

AHA-50074

Bohlog

552379

2919502

Grab

8.03

1.0

127

9

54

AHA-50075

Bohlog

550041

2921385

Grab

4.32

0.8

21

14

71

AHA-50076

Bohlog

551339

2921851

Grab

4.07

14.0

63

42

1,535

AHA-50124

Bohlog

552882

2917576

Grab

0.01

-0.2

9

2

3

AHA-50125

Bohlog

552744

2917568

Grab

0.44

0.5

468

7

7

AHA-50135

Massaghat

548198

2923540

Grab

0.03

0.4

653

8

14

AHA-50136

Massaghat

548766

2922664

Grab

0.14

0.4

1,315

6

63

AHA-50137

Massaghat

549186

2922546

Grab

1.80

2.0

187

11

35

AHA-50138

Massaghat

549153

2922529

Grab

0.19

1.2

219

6

104

AHA-50139

Massaghat

549301

2922250

Grab

2.53

1.3

235

5

22

AHA-50140

Massaghat

549187

2922292

Grab

0.14

0.4

134

21

39

AHA-50142

Massaghat

549028

2922132

Grab composite

0.09

0.2

145

6

49

AHA-50143

Massaghat

549013

2922123

Grab

0.84

0.3

92

16

14

AHA-50144

Massaghat

548541

2922037

Grab

2.52

0.4

54

12

53

AHA-50145

Massaghat

548997

2921426

Grab

0.05

-0.2

25

2

13

AHA-50146

Massaghat

547880

2921620

Grab

0.50

0.5

406

4

15

AHA-50147

Massaghat

546612

2920843

Grab composite

0.35

0.3

87

4

13

AHA-50148

Massaghat

546584

2920787

Grab composite

0.03

-0.2

160

7

30

AHA-50149

Massaghat

549520

2924553

Grab

34.50

5.2

114

12

10

AHA-39051

Sir Bakis

545232

2919571

Grab

0.55

0.9

1,140

37

342

AHA-39052

Sir Bakis

544777

2919372

Grab

0.04

0.4

43

87

786

AHA-39053

Sir Bakis

545156

2919192

Grab

6.61

1.1

92

46

436

AHA-39054

Sir Bakis

544596

2919500

Grab

1.39

0.8

107

42

82

AHA-39055

Sir Bakis

544555

2919579

Grab

9.62

1.8

41

7

25

AHA-39056

Sir Bakis

544575

2919069

Grab

0.66

0.2

27

8

38

AHA-39057

Sir Bakis

545267

2918189

Grab

0.03

-0.2

19

7

50

AHA-39058

Sir Bakis

545261

2918214

Grab

1.32

0.5

14

117

101

AHA-39059

Semna

558621

2924803

Chip channel (single)

7.21

2.0

25,370

11

215

AHA-39060

Semna

558655

2924792

Grab composite

9.67

1.9

150

10

28

AHA-39061

Semna

558597

2924801

Grab

13.35

1.0

455

9

20

AHA-39062

Semna

558589

2924812

Grab composite

6.79

1.2

229

8

21

AHA-39063

Semna

558585

2924748

Grab composite

12.85

1.0

16

8

19

AHA-39064

Semna

558544

2924610

Grab composite

9.95

1.1

64

7

13

AHA-39065

Semna

558791

2924354

Grab composite

5.92

1.0

2,380

7

97

AHA-39066

Semna

558783

2924333

Grab composite

2.76

0.4

23

4

39

AHA-39067

Semna

558777

2924285

Grab

0.62

1.2

203

5

21

AHA-39068

Semna

558773

2924264

Grab

3.47

2.6

150

9

44

AHA-39070

Semna

558781

2924242

Grab

0.44

-0.2

77

8

148

AHA-39071

Semna

558757

2924231

Grab

2.29

2.2

11,140

6

1,265

Sample ID

Project

E

N

Sample type

Au (ppm)

Ag (ppm)

Cu (ppm)

Pb (ppm)

Zn (ppm)

AHA-39072

Semna

558746

2924226

Grab

9.36

4.2

20,890

8

287

AHA-39073

Semna

558598

2924547

Grab composite

11.20

1.2

66

8

22

AHA-39074

Semna

558714

2924749

Grab composite

0.08

-0.2

23

1

5

AHA-39075

Semna

558722

2924695

Chip channel (single)

27.60

1.9

73

8

16

AHA-39076

Semna

558875

2924604

Chip channel (single)

2.79

0.5

298

5

21

AHA-39077

Semna

558776

2924752

Grab composite

2.41

0.3

109

4

6

AHA-39078

Semna

558830

2924792

Grab composite

7.88

0.8

49

4

3

AHA-39079

Semna

558567

2924815

Grab composite

6.71

1.0

72

6

7

AHA-39080

Semna

560357

2923898

Chip composite

0.55

0.9

5,420

5

21

AHA-39081

Semna

560357

2923899

Chip composite

0.04

0.4

422

6

62

AHA-39082

Semna

559628

2924657

Grab composite

24.00

12.6

536

8

531

AHA-39083

Semna

559432

2924269

Grab

16.95

2.4

471

6

1,505

AHA-39084

Semna

559858

2923053

Grab

0.61

0.4

119

6

103

Notes:

  1. All coordinates are UTM (WGS84) Zone 36R
  2. Au analysed using Au-AA23 analytical code, overlimit assays >10 ppm re-analysed using Au-GRA21 analytical code

Appendix B: Sample location plans

Aton Resources, Inc., Friday, May 26, 2023, Press release picture

Figure B3: Semna prospect - sampling location plan

Aton Resources, Inc., Friday, May 26, 2023, Press release picture

Figure B4: Abu Gaharish prospect - sampling location plan

Aton Resources, Inc., Friday, May 26, 2023, Press release picture

Figure B5: Bohlog prospect - sampling location plan

Aton Resources, Inc., Friday, May 26, 2023, Press release picture

Figure B6: Sir Bakis prospect - sampling location plan

SOURCE: Aton Resources, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757618/Aton-Reports-the-Results-of-Surface-Sampling-Programmes-Including-675-gt-Au-From-Abu-Gaharish-549-gt-Au-From-Bohlog-and-276-gt-Au-From-Semna

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
