Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Neue 10X-Rallye seit Freitag? Wo wir für die neue Börsenwoche große Erfolge erwarten…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N464 | ISIN: US53814L1089 | Ticker-Symbol: 8LV
Tradegate
29.05.23
14:11 Uhr
22,450 Euro
+0,170
+0,76 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LIVENT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIVENT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,07022,44014:36
22,06022,45014:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHAMPION ELECTRIC METALS
CHAMPION ELECTRIC METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APIVIO SYSTEMS INC--
CHAMPION ELECTRIC METALS INC0,105+10,53 %
LIVENT CORPORATION22,450+0,76 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.