Montag, 29.05.2023
Neue 10X-Rallye seit Freitag? Wo wir für die neue Börsenwoche große Erfolge erwarten…
WKN: A2P053 | ISIN: SE0013486552 | Ticker-Symbol: 4HG
Frankfurt
29.05.23
09:19 Uhr
0,026 Euro
+0,019
+253,42 %
GlobeNewswire
29.05.2023 | 13:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for QLife Holding AB is removed (291/23)

On February 17, 2023, QLife Holding AB was given observation status with
reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial
position. 

On May 26, 2023, the company disclosed its interim report for the first quarter
of 2023 with an update on the company's financial situation. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the shares (QLIFE, ISIN code SE0013486552, order book ID
190669), the paid subscription units (QLIFE BTU, ISIN code SE0020050763, order
book ID 290050) and the equity rights (QLIFE TO2, ISIN code SE0018690141, order
book ID 274031) in QLife Holding AB. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
