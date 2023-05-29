Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for QLife Holding AB is removed (291/23)

On February 17, 2023, QLife Holding AB was given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial position. On May 26, 2023, the company disclosed its interim report for the first quarter of 2023 with an update on the company's financial situation. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares (QLIFE, ISIN code SE0013486552, order book ID 190669), the paid subscription units (QLIFE BTU, ISIN code SE0020050763, order book ID 290050) and the equity rights (QLIFE TO2, ISIN code SE0018690141, order book ID 274031) in QLife Holding AB. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB