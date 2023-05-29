Anzeige
Montag, 29.05.2023
Neue 10X-Rallye seit Freitag? Wo wir für die neue Börsenwoche große Erfolge erwarten…
GlobeNewswire
29.05.2023 | 13:34
140 Leser
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE WETTERI OYJ'S SHARE ENDS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 29 MAY 2023 SHARES

LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE WETTERI OYJ'S SHARE ENDS

The liquidity provision in accordance with the LP agreement between Wetteri Oyj
and Lago Kapital Oy for the share of Wetteri Oyj will end on 31 May, 2023. 

Company name: Wetteri Oyj 
---------------------------
Trading code: WETTERI   
---------------------------
Issuer code:  WETTER   
---------------------------
ISIN code:   FI0009012793
---------------------------
Orderbook id: 049534   
---------------------------

Liquidity Provider (LP): Lago Kapital Oy
Liquidity provision ends: 31 May, 2023

Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
