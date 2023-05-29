Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE WETTERI OYJ'S SHARE ENDS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 29 MAY 2023 SHARES LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE WETTERI OYJ'S SHARE ENDS The liquidity provision in accordance with the LP agreement between Wetteri Oyj and Lago Kapital Oy for the share of Wetteri Oyj will end on 31 May, 2023. Company name: Wetteri Oyj --------------------------- Trading code: WETTERI --------------------------- Issuer code: WETTER --------------------------- ISIN code: FI0009012793 --------------------------- Orderbook id: 049534 --------------------------- Liquidity Provider (LP): Lago Kapital Oy Liquidity provision ends: 31 May, 2023 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services