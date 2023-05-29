Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2023) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) ("CENTR" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of better-for-you beverages, is pleased to announce it has experienced significant chain store adoption in key markets for its recently launched CENTR Enhanced functional beverage.





CENTR Enhanced+ Caffeine

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6356/167854_21fd05ca243c0a40_001full.jpg

CENTR Enhanced, a better-for-you energy drink, has made a strong impact in California and the broader Pacific Northwest, capturing the attention of independent grocery retailers and regional chains. These esteemed establishments have enthusiastically embraced CENTR Enhanced and included it in their coveted functional beverage set as more consumers are looking for healthier energy drinks than currently available. "Since we first launched in 2019, California and the Pacific Northwest have been critical markets for us and are critical precursors for the success of brands as they scale Nationwide," remarks CENTR Brands CEO Arjan Chima. "For this reason, we are incredibly excited for the chain store adoption and selling velocity CENTR Enhanced has experienced since launching a few months ago."

Amongst the chain store listings, CENTR is thrilled to be rolling out in almost 100 7-Eleven stores throughout Seattle. "The level of acceptance that CENTR Enhanced received at a recent event organized by the 7-Eleven Franchise Owners Association in the region was unprecedented and unlike anything I had witnessed before," says CENTR's VP of Sales Josh Rosinsky. "Nearly every single 7-Eleven franchise owner at the event placed an order to bring CENTR Enhanced into their stores. The location growth we are experiencing is only the beginning of what we will see within this retail chain, a retailer we've had a great history in other US states," continued Rosinsky.

In Northern California, CENTR Enhanced is experiencing significant traction throughout the region's major independent grocery chains. The marquee chains CENTR Enhanced is available in are:

Mollie Stone's, serving the San Francisco Bay Area with 9 locations, is known for its commitment to offering a curated selection of premium products;

Berkeley Bowl Grocery, with 2 locations in Berkeley have become a beloved destination for food enthusiasts seeking high-quality and unique products;

Draeger's Market, with 4 locations in the San Francisco Bay Area is synonymous with luxury and indulgence for food enthusiasts in the region;

Bianchini's Market is a cherished destination for consumers seeking a unique and community-focused shopping experience in both San Carlos and Portola Valley; and,

Zanotto's Family Market serving the San Jose area with 3 locations have been long-standing partners for CENTR's existing sparkling CBD beverages and now CENTR Enhanced.

CENTR Enhanced is also hitting the market favorably in Southern California. The Company is thrilled to be bringing its nootropic and adaptogen functional beverage into:

Erewhon Market's, with 10 locations in Los Angeles, is a wellness-driven grocery store where discerning shoppers can discover an extraordinary assortment of responsibly sourced products, promoting a holistic approach to healthy living;

Frazier Farm's Market, 3 locations in San Diego County showcasing a vast selection of top tier products;

Valley Farm Market with 2 locations, offers an unparalleled experience for food enthusiasts seeking quality and a sense of community;

All 11 of the Mother's Market & Kitchen locations whose consumers embrace a health-conscious lifestyle all while prioritizing the well-being of the planet; and,

Jensen's Foods, a long-standing family-owned 3 store grocery chain operating in the San Diego and Riverside counties.

"We are delighted by the rapid and positive adoption of CENTR Enhanced since its launch in the Pacific Northwest, and we are ecstatic to showcase our partnership with esteemed grocery retailers that are trusted members of the local community with our upcoming Summer campaigns. As mentioned in a previous press release, CENTR has expanded its network of distributors, who will be servicing these and thousands of other accounts in the region. Our team is excited for the business's continued growth in this region as we expand product availability Nationwide," said CEO Arjan Chima.

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America's leading functional wellness beverage companies. The Company develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional beverages and powders for the global market. The Company produces CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, both sparkling, low calorie CBD beverages; CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go, adaptogen-based CBD powders; and CENTR Enhanced, a refreshing, ZERO calorie, non-CBD, nootropic and adaptogen sparkling water incorporating a variety of science-backed ingredients.

For more information on CENTR Brands visit www.findyourcentr.com or contact us at media@findyourcentr.com. Be sure to follow us on social media @findyourcentr and @drinkcentr. Consumers that do not yet have a local CENTR Brands retailer can visit our online store at: www.findyourcentr.com

On behalf of the Board,

CENTR BRANDS CORP.

/s/ Arjan Chima

Arjan Chima, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's intentions regarding its objectives, goals or future plans and statements, including with respect to the completion of the Offering, the proposed use of the net proceeds of the Offering, the value proposition the Company offers to consumers, the Company's ability to capitalize on global health & wellness trends, its ability to grow revenue opportunities and improve returns to its shareholders, the Company's positioning in the emerging health beverage market and the Company's ability to drive sustainable, industry-leading growth. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167854