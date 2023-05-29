The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is pleased to announce the successful hosting of the 46th annual conference of the Association of Development Financing Institutions in Asia and the Pacific (ADFIAP) in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The event played a pivotal role in highlighting the global significance of the Central Asia region, serving as a key catalyst for fostering international relations and driving advancements in infrastructure development.

The summit, held from May 15-17, brought together over 240 delegates and guests from 40 countries, including distinguished leaders and representatives from major development banks as well as from finance, development, and policymaking sectors.

Greetings on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to the participants and guests of the forum were delivered by Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Erulan Jamubaev.

Tokayev noted that one of Kazakhstan's main priorities is the continuous improvement of the investment climate. The country has immense potential in the agro-industrial sector, petrochemicals, metallurgy, transportation and logistics, finance, and tourism, he said.

Nikolai Podguzov, Chairman of the Management Board of the EDB, said the summit has emphasized the importance of Almaty as a strategic venue as it has brought together banks, companies and individuals crucial for the region's development and well-being.

"The global significance of Central Asia is increasing, and the successful hosting of the 46th ADFIAP Summit by the EDB cements the region's growing prominence. The outcomes of the summit will have a lasting impact, benefiting not only Central Asia but also the broader international community," said Podguzov.

Distinguished guests included Michael Dethlefsen, Chief of the Division of Innovative Finance and International Financial Institutions at the UN Industrial Development Organization, Samaila Zubairu, President CEO of Africa Finance Corporation, Cecilia C. Borromeo, President CEO of Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP), and others.

On the sidelines of the summit, the EDB has signed several memorandum agreements, one of which is a strategic memorandum of cooperation with FONPLATA, a South American development bank. The EDB and FONPLATA plan to co-finance sustainable development projects, facilitate public-private sector collaboration, expand trade, and conduct research on sustainable development and regional development. They plan to establish a trust fund to finance projects and joint investments within their areas of cooperation.

Anadolu Agency became the global communication partner of the event. Information partners also included BNE IntelliNews, Cronos Asia, FINANCEkaz, Kapital.kz, Kazakhstan Today, Kursiv.media, LSM.kz, Tazabek, TRT and others.

The next 47th ADFIAP Annual Meetings will be held in Phnom Phen, Cambodia on May 14-16, 2024 and will to be hosted by the Agricultural and Rural Development Bank (ARDB).

About ADFIAP:

The Association of Development Financing Institutions in Asia and the Pacific (ADFIAP) was established in 1976. ADFIAP is a major international business association comprising 90 member institutions in 39 countries, including non-regional members such as Canada, Germany, and France. Its mission is to promote sustainable economic, environmental, and social development and growth in the region.

The EDB has been a member of ADFIAP since 2022. The Bank's charter capital totals US $7 billion. The EDB's portfolio mainly consists of projects with an integration effect in transport infrastructure, digitalisation, green energy, agriculture, industry, and machinery. Its operations are guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals and ESG principles.

