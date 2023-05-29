Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Neue 10X-Rallye seit Freitag? Wo wir für die neue Börsenwoche große Erfolge erwarten…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
29.05.2023 | 17:02
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eachnight's Exclusive Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales Unveiled - Unprecedented Discounts on Premium Mattresses and Accessories

Eachnight.com is among the top online mattress reviewers in the country and offers in-depth mattress reviews, sleep guides, and useful snooze tips. Today, it releases its list of the best Memorial Day mattress sales of 2023.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2023 / Eachnight, a popular sleep health publication dedicated to in-depth product testing, consumer-oriented research, and sleep advocacy, is excited to announce its list of the Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales. These sales feature outstanding deals on premium mattresses and bedding accessories, endorsed by its Expert Review Board of doctors, certified medical professionals, and sleep specialists.

eachnight, Monday, May 29, 2023, Press release picture

The sale is on from now until June 6th. This limited-time event offers customers the perfect opportunity to upgrade their sleep experience by investing in top-quality mattresses and accessories from highly-acclaimed brands.

Dr. Jordan Burns, a chiropractor and owner of ProWellness Chiropractic in Fishers, Indiana, emphasizes the importance of a good mattress for overall sleep quality. He states, "Studies have shown that memory foam mattresses, like the Amerisleep AS3, help evenly distribute body weight across the surface of the mattress to help alleviate joint pain and provide a higher quality of sleep." Dr. Burns adds, "The Vaya Hybrid mattress promotes a healthy spinal alignment for any sleeping style. Research has shown that mattresses that provide cooler body temperatures, like the Zoma Hybrid mattress, promote better overall quality of sleep and comfort too."

During the sale, shoppers can enjoy significant savings on these expert-approved mattresses. A few of the highlighted deals are:

Amerisleep

  • $450 off all mattresses
  • 30% off adjustable bed bundles
  • 40% off upholstered bed frames with mattress purchase
  • 20% off pillows
  • 20% off mattress toppers
  • 20% off bamboo sheets

Zoma

  • $150 off all mattresses
  • 20% off sports pillows and body pillows
  • Up to $870 off on adjustable bed bundles

Vaya

  • $300 off all mattresses
  • 15% off platform beds

These mattress brands make shopping for better sleep even more affordable with 0% financing options, 100-night mattress trials, and free shipping within the continental US. Dive into detailed sleep guides and mattress recommendations over at eachnight.com

About Eachnight

Eachnight is a leading provider of evidence-based and up-to-date information on sleep, offering comprehensive resources on sleep health and expert-reviewed content. Our mission is to help readers find the perfect mattress and sleep accessories to improve their sleep quality and overall well-being. To learn more, visit https://eachnight.com/.

Contact Information

Jasmin Lee
Editor
info@eachnight.com

SOURCE: Eachnight

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757817/Eachnights-Exclusive-Best-Memorial-Day-Mattress-Sales-Unveiled--Unprecedented-Discounts-on-Premium-Mattresses-and-Accessories

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.